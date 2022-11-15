Zero Indonesian Provinces Recorded Low HDI Score: BPS

"There are no more provinces with the development status, or HDI, being lower than 60 or (classified) in the low category. Papua recorded an HDI score of 61.39 in 2022. This achievement means Papua, along with seven other provinces, have a medium HDI level," Setianto stated here, Tuesday.
Indonesia recorded an average HDI growth of 0.87 percent in the 2010-2019 period, he noted, adding that the HDI growth level declined due to activities restriction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Indonesia's HDI score was at 72.29 points in 2021, the country's HDI level increased by 0.86 percent to reach 72.91 this year, steadily recovering to the pre-pandemic level, the BPS official noted.
In 2022, the BPS also recorded life expectancy at birth at 71.85 years, increased by 0.39 percent from last year; mean years of schooling at 8.69 years, climbed by 0.15 percent; expected years of schooling at 13.10 years, rose by 1.76 percent; and adjusted annual consumption per capita at Rp11,479,000, increased by 2.90 percent.
"Lampung, Central Sulawesi, and Maluku are three provinces, with the HDI score upgraded from medium to high level," Setianto said.
He added that the two Indonesian provinces, with very high HDI status are Jakarta, with 81.65 points, followed by Yogyakarta, at a score of 80 points.
Appropriate post-COVID-19 pandemic handling and economic recovery policies, including expanding vaccination coverage and relaxing activities restrictions and school activities, are causal to the improvement of HDI in Indonesia, he noted.
"We could see that relaxation (of activities restrictions) and expanding vaccination coverage is causal to the increase of Indonesia's macro indicator by 5.72 percent in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period last year," he remarked.