The progress of a country is determined by its human resources. (Photo: medcom.id)
The progress of a country is determined by its human resources. (Photo: medcom.id)

Minister Lauds Medcom.id Online Scholarship Competition

Ilham Pratama Putra • 08 August 2022 17:21
Jakarta: Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Nadiem Makarim has lauded the Medcom.id Online Scholarship Competition (OSC). 
 
According to Nadiem, scholarships are needed to help improve access to education for all children of the nation. 
 
"It is a strategic movement for equitable access to higher education," said Nadiem at the 2022 OSC Scholarship Kick Off, at Tarumanagara University, Jakarta, Monday, August 8, 2022.
 
"The OSC scholarship initiated by Medcom.id opens opportunities for Indonesian children to continue their education," said Nadiem.

Nadiem strongly believes that the progress of a country is determined by its human resources.
 
"The best human resources are those who have a strong desire to contribute to the nation," he said.
 
The Ministry of Education and Culture has also implemenyed a number of measures that are packaged within the Freedom of Learning-Independent Campus (MBKM) program. 
 
"We are giving special attention to students from Papua, West Papua, and disadvantaged regions, and chidlren of migrant workers by providing scholarships to universities," he explained.
 
(WAH)
