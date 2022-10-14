Over 64.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

COVID-19 Update

(WAH)

Jakarta: Some 15,075 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 171,380,835, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Friday.Furthermore, 46,870 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 64,220,262.To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.The Indonesian government recorded 1,786 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,453,864.From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,524 to 6,278,113.In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 18 to 158,281.