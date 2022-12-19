English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The arrests occurred in North Sumatra Province. (Photo: medcom.id)
The arrests occurred in North Sumatra Province. (Photo: medcom.id)

Densus 88 Arrests 11 Suspected Terrorists ahead of Year-End Holidays

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Siti Yona Hukmana • 19 December 2022 13:33
Jakarta: A total of 11 suspected terrorists have been arrested by the Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88) of the National Police ahead of Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023 holidays. 
 
The arrests occurred in North Sumatra Province.
 
"Prior to Operation candle, Densus 88 carried out preventive operations in the Sumatra region and succeeded in securing 11 terrorist actors," said Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Public Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo at the National Police Headquarters in South Jakarta on Monday, December 19, 2022.
 
According to the police spokesperson, more information will be disclosed later today, according to the identities of the suspects and more detailed information about the arrests.
 
Dedi said the data would be submitted this afternoon. Both the identity of the perpetrator, the network and the chronology of the arrests.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"It should be clear that we are anticipating these threats," said the two-star general.
 
Dedi hopes that the public will remain calm in responding to the arrests of these suspected terrorists. He believes that the National Police and other related institutions are trying their best to secure all activities during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The three slain civilians were ojek drivers. (Photo: medcom.id)

Papuan Separatists Kill 3 Motorcycle Taxi Drivers: Military

Astanaanyar Suicide Bomber Likely Did Not Work Alone: Counterterrorism Agency

Astanaanyar Police Station Attacker is JAD Member: Police Chief

BACA JUGA
ASEC, AMRO Agree to Strengthen Ties

ASEC, AMRO Agree to Strengthen Ties

English
ASEAN
Yudo Margono Officially Inaugurated as TNI Commander

Yudo Margono Officially Inaugurated as TNI Commander

English
Yudo Margono
ADB Committed to Supporting Growth of Middle-Market Companies in Southeast Asia

ADB Committed to Supporting Growth of Middle-Market Companies in Southeast Asia

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Lantik Yudo Margono sebagai Panglima TNI, Begini Pesan Jokowi
Nasional

Lantik Yudo Margono sebagai Panglima TNI, Begini Pesan Jokowi

Lionel Messi Isyaratkan Belum Mau Pensiun dari Timnas Argentina
Olahraga

Lionel Messi Isyaratkan Belum Mau Pensiun dari Timnas Argentina

DFSK Gelora E Bakal Dikembangkan Jadi Mobil Penumpang Mewah
Otomotif

DFSK Gelora E Bakal Dikembangkan Jadi Mobil Penumpang Mewah

Uji Coba Pembatasan LPG 3 Kg Langkah Awal Kurangi Ketergantungan Subsidi
Ekonomi

Uji Coba Pembatasan LPG 3 Kg Langkah Awal Kurangi Ketergantungan Subsidi

6 Kampus Ter-<i>The Best</i> Buat Daftar Beasiswa LPDP
Pendidikan

6 Kampus Ter-The Best Buat Daftar Beasiswa LPDP

Kapal Perang Thailand Tenggelam, 33 Marinir Dilaporkan Hilang
Internasional

Kapal Perang Thailand Tenggelam, 33 Marinir Dilaporkan Hilang

Perusahaan di Indonesia Harus Lebih Tahan Banting Hadapi Kondisi Global
Teknologi

Perusahaan di Indonesia Harus Lebih Tahan Banting Hadapi Kondisi Global

Aktris Senior Indonesia Christine Hakim Main di Serial Hollywood The Last of Us
Hiburan

Aktris Senior Indonesia Christine Hakim Main di Serial Hollywood The Last of Us

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!