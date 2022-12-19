Densus 88 Arrests 11 Suspected Terrorists ahead of Year-End Holidays

The arrests occurred in North Sumatra Province.
"Prior to Operation candle, Densus 88 carried out preventive operations in the Sumatra region and succeeded in securing 11 terrorist actors," said Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Public Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo at the National Police Headquarters in South Jakarta on Monday, December 19, 2022.
According to the police spokesperson, more information will be disclosed later today, according to the identities of the suspects and more detailed information about the arrests.
Dedi said the data would be submitted this afternoon. Both the identity of the perpetrator, the network and the chronology of the arrests.
"It should be clear that we are anticipating these threats," said the two-star general.
Dedi hopes that the public will remain calm in responding to the arrests of these suspected terrorists. He believes that the National Police and other related institutions are trying their best to secure all activities during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.