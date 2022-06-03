Jakarta: Indonesia’s complete COVID-19 vaccination coverage is the second lowest in Southeast Asia after the Philippines although it has exceeded the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) target of 60 percent.
“Unfortunately, Indonesia’s complete dose vaccination coverage has only reached 62 percent. (The number is) lower than in other countries," government spokesperson for COVID-19 handling, Wiku Adisasmito, said at a virtual press conference on the “Development of COVID-19 Handling” on Thursday.
This means that only 167.5 million people out of a total of 273.5 million have received the second dose of the vaccination.
The figure is lower than for Singapore (91 percent), Malaysia (83 percent), Vietnam (80 percent), and Thailand (75 percent).
Meanwhile, full vaccination coverage in the Philippines is the lowest at 34 percent.
According to the spokesperson, there are six provinces whose vaccination coverage is below the national average, namely Central Sulawesi, North Maluku, West Sulawesi, Maluku, West Papua, and Papua.
"Considering that Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous country, the percentage must continue to be increased. The higher vaccination coverage in neighboring countries who have a smaller population than Indonesia should motivate us to increase the coverage to protect as many people as possible," he said.
Hence, he appealed to all parties to not be careless and remain vigilant as the WHO has not revoked the global pandemic status.
He also asked people who have not been vaccinated to go to the nearest health facility to get the shot without delay.
Meanwhile, Adisasmito asked all local governments to continuously monitor vaccination coverage in their respective regions and coordinate with the Health Ministry to avoid any shortage in vaccine stocks.
“Furthermore, we (who have been vaccinated) can contribute by encouraging our relatives who have not been vaccinated to do so immediately. Please remember that herd immunity is our main protection for maintaining the success of handling the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.