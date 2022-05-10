Jakarta: Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan has planned to visit Germany, France, and the United Kingdom to explore cooperation opportunities in the development of the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), according to a province official.
"We will first follow up on cooperation on (the province's) transportation development, including to finance development of the Jakarta MRT and other transportation modes (during the working visit)," Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria stated here on Tuesday.
The deputy governor remarked that Baswedan will depart for Europe on Tuesday evening and is scheduled to visit London, Berlin, and Paris during his eight-day working visit.
Apart from exploring cooperation opportunities on development of the Jakarta MRT, his visit to Europe also aims to meet invitations from transportation and mobility communities and discuss sister city and smart city cooperation with city officials, he noted.
"(Governor Baswedan) has received invitations (from various communities), so his visit to Europe is also to fulfil those invitations," Patria remarked.
He noted that Jakarta's sister cities included Arkansas, Bangkok, Beijing, Berlin, Budapest, Casablanca, Hanoi, Islamabad, Jeddah, Jerusalem, Kyiv, Los Angeles, Moscow, Rotterdam, Paris, Pyongyang, Seoul, and Tokyo.
Earlier, Governor Baswedan had met several foreign officials, including British Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan, during her visit last February.
The two officials had discussed cooperation between Indonesia and the United Kingdom in various climate response programmes to bolster Jakarta's efforts in fulfilling its zero-emission goal by 2050.
Apart from deliberating climate response programmes, Baswedan and Trevelyan had discussed cooperation for the Jakarta MRT route expansion and electrification of mass transportation in the province.
"Jakarta welcomes the initiative to involve the United Kingdom to develop Jakarta MRT's east-west route. God Willing, all efforts would be conducted smoothly," the governor noted on Wednesday (Feb 23).