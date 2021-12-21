English  
First Lady Ibu Iriana Joko Widodo and Ibu Wury Ma’ruf Amin. (Photo:BPMI Setpres)
First Lady Ibu Iriana Joko Widodo and Ibu Wury Ma’ruf Amin. (Photo:BPMI Setpres)

First Lady Iriana to Inspect COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Aged 6-11 in West Java

English covid-19 vaccination west java
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 December 2021 15:32
Jakarta: First Lady Ibu Iriana Joko Widodo and Ibu Wury Ma’ruf Amin Tuesday, along with several members of Organization of Solidarity Action for the Onward Indonesia Cabinet Era (OASE KIM), left for West Java province to inspect COVID-19 vaccination for children aged six to 11 years.
 
According to the Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, the First Lady and her entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta at around 07.30 Western Indonesian Time onboard the Boeing 737-400 Indonesian Air Force aircraft.
 
Upon arrival at Husein Sastranegara Air Force Base in West Java provincial capital of Bandung, the First Lady and her entourage will head to Public Elementary School 196 Sukarasa to inspect the vaccination.

At the same location, the First Lady will also inspect the distribution of social assistance to the community.
 
In addition, the First Lady is also slated to visit the Bandung Social Welfare Education and Training Center (BBPPKS), while in the afternoon, she is scheduled to return to Jakarta via the Husein Sastranegara Air Force Base. 
 
(WAH)
