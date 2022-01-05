English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)

Jokowi Reminds Traders to Adhere to Health Protocols

English covid-19 president joko widodo health protocols
Antara • 05 January 2022 15:53
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reminded traders at the market to stay disciplined in implementing health protocols, such as by wearing masks, maintaining distance, and washing hands, to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
 
"Do not forget to wear a mask. I am wearing a mask," the head of state noted at the Purwodadi Public Market, Grobogan, Central Java, Wednesday.
 
On arrival at the market, the head of state greeted the traders, who were busy in selling their items. He also handed over groceries and cash assistance to traders at the market.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This is for additional capital," the president told the traders.
 
"Thank you, Mr. President," the traders remarked.
 
After greeting the traders, Jokowi and his entourage continued their journey to the elementary school (SDN) 3 Nglinduk, Grobogan District, to observe the implementation of vaccinations for children aged 6-11 years.
 
At SDN 3 Nglinduk, the head of state is scheduled to review the implementation of vaccinations for children.
 
After the observation, the head of state and his entourage continued their journey to Blora District aboard the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma Helicopter. The president is scheduled to inaugurate the Randugunting Dam in Blora District.
 
President Jokowi will thereafter head to Semarang City aboard the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma Helicopter. In Semarang, the president will inaugurate Johar Market and hand over cash assistance to street vendors and those operating stalls in the front yard of Kauman Square, Semarang City.
 
The president and his entourage are scheduled to board the Indonesia-1 aircraft to return to Jakarta, on Wednesday evening, through the Ahmad Yani Army Main Air Base, Semarang City.
 
The Indonesian Health Ministry earlier announced that the number of confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Indonesia had increased by 92 as of January 4, chiefly comprising Indonesian citizens, who recently returned from foreign countries.
 
"Foreign travelers still constitute a major chunk of the cases of Omicron transmission. From the monitoring results, most of them have mild symptoms and are asymptomatic. The most common symptoms are cough, for which the number of cases increased by 49 percent, and cold wherein the number of cases rose by 27 percent," spokesperson for COVID-19 vaccination from the Health Ministry Siti Nadia Tarmizi noted in a press statement received here, Wednesday.
 
Tarmizi stated that the number of new confirmed cases in Indonesia reached 92, thereby bringing the total count of Omicron cases to 254, comprising 239 imported cases and 15 cases from local transmission.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Universities Urged to Help Solve Unemployment Issues in Indonesia

Universities Urged to Help Solve Unemployment Issues in Indonesia

English
vice president maruf amin
East Aceh's 5,627 Flood Victims Still Stay in Shelter: Disaster Mitigation Agency

East Aceh's 5,627 Flood Victims Still Stay in Shelter: Disaster Mitigation Agency

English
aceh province
Indonesian Embassy Facilitates Indonesia's Coffee Exports to Egypt

Indonesian Embassy Facilitates Indonesia's Coffee Exports to Egypt

English
trade
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BI: Sinergi dan Inovasi Penting Demi Pemulihan Ekonomi di 2022
Ekonomi

BI: Sinergi dan Inovasi Penting Demi Pemulihan Ekonomi di 2022

Wapres: Toleransi Kunci Merawat Keberagaman di Indonesia
Nasional

Wapres: Toleransi Kunci Merawat Keberagaman di Indonesia

Teknologi Smartec, Cara Hankook Atasi Keausan Ban Tidak Merata
Otomotif

Teknologi Smartec, Cara Hankook Atasi Keausan Ban Tidak Merata

Peleburan Eijkman, Sentralisasi Lembaga Riset Sudah Ketinggalan Zaman
Pendidikan

Peleburan Eijkman, Sentralisasi Lembaga Riset Sudah Ketinggalan Zaman

Kamboja Khawatir Perang Sipil Dapat Sewaktu-waktu Meletus di Myanmar
Internasional

Kamboja Khawatir Perang Sipil Dapat Sewaktu-waktu Meletus di Myanmar

Newcastle Sepakat Transfer Kieran Trippier dari Atletico Madrid
Olahraga

Newcastle Sepakat Transfer Kieran Trippier dari Atletico Madrid

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri
Teknologi

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri

Ditipu Adik Sendiri, Rumah Irwansyah Terancam Disita Bank
Hiburan

Ditipu Adik Sendiri, Rumah Irwansyah Terancam Disita Bank

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!