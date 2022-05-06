English  
President Joko Widodo visits Titra Empul Temple. Photo: BPMI Setpres
President Joko Widodo visits Titra Empul Temple. Photo: BPMI Setpres

Visit Tirta Empul Temple, Jokowi Encourages Preserving Cultural Assets

English Jokowi bali culture president joko widodo
Indriyani Astuti • 06 May 2022 17:05
Bali: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) emphasizes the importance of maintaining cultural assets when visiting Tirta Empul Pura Cultural Heritage, Gianyar Regency, Bali Province. The temple, which is east of the Tampaksiring Presidential Palace, has a clear spring that is used as a place of religious and tourism ceremonies.
 
President Jokowi encouraged the local government and the community to jointly maintain one of the assets of this country. Tirta Empul Temple is included in the Subak landscape and Pakerisan Watershed (DAS) and have been determined in the World Heritage List.
 
“Keep the health protocol, maintain cleanliness because this is a state asset, people's assets, assets of indigenous peoples who provide welfare to the people in this indigenous village and also to the local government, there is an income there," said President Jokowi in Temple Tirta Empul, Bali, Friday, May 6, 2022.

Bendesa Adat Tirta Empul Pura, Made Mawarnata, said that at the beginning of Covid-19 Pandemic, tourism in Tirta Empul Temple declined. However, the number of tourists has begun to increase.
 
"Tourists have started arriving, especially from domestic tourists. From abroad there is already, but only a few, "said Made.
 
Made invites the whole community to re -introduce Tirta Empul Pura Cultural Heritage widely. This is to attract tourists to visit Tirta Empul Temple.
 
(FJR)
