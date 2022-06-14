Jakarta: Vice President (Vice President) Ma'ruf Amin, accompanied by Second Lady Wury Ma'ruf Amin, kicked off a working visit to the Province of Bangka Belitung on Tuesday, May 14, 2022.
Ma'ruf is scheduled to attend the opening of the 2022 International Halal Congress.
Arriving at Depati Amir Airport in Central Bangka Regency, Ma'ruf was greeted by the Acting Governor of Bangka Belitung Ridwan Djamaluddin, Commander of the II/Sriwijaya Military Command Major General Agus Suhardi, Head of Bangka Belitung Regional Police Inspector General Yan Sultra Indrajaya and other government officials.
Ma'ruf then headed for the Hidayatussalikin Modern Islamic Boarding School in Pangkalpinang to hand over aid from the National Amil Zakat Agency (BAZNAS).
After that, the Vice President will hand over aid from BPJS Employment, BAZNAS, and the Ministry of Social Affairs at the Bangka Belitung Social Affairs Office.
The Vice President then will visit Novotel Bangka Hotel and Convention Center, in Pangkalpinang to attend the opening of the 2022 International Halal Congress.
On Wednesday, the Vice President is scheduled to conduct a working visit in Jambi Province.