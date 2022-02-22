English  
President Joko Widodo and NasDem Chairman Surya Paloh
President Jokowi Inaugurates NasDem Tower

English nasdem president joko widodo NasDem Tower
Achmad Zulfikar Fazli • 22 February 2022 15:53
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today inaugurated NasDem Tower, the new head office of NasDem Party.
 
"I inaugurate the NasDem Tower, the head office of the Central Executive Board of NasDem Party," said Jokowi at NasDem Tower on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
 
During the inauguration ceremony, President Jokowi was accompanied by the Chairman of NasDem Party, Surya Paloh.
 
According to reports, the construction of the 23-story building was carried out for around 18 months.
 
Located in Central Jakarta, the building includes Surya Paloh's personal workspace, library, and cyber control room among other things.

Aftr the inauguration ceremony, President Jokowi was invited to see the rooms inside NasDem Tower.
 
(WAH)
