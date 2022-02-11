Jakarta: The MotoGP Pertamina Grand Prix will serve as an effective promotional tool for showcasing Indonesia’s potential to the global community, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has said.
Hence, all parties must strengthen collaboration in preparing for the racing event, which will take place in less than 45 days, he added.
"The preparation includes the technical aspects, infrastructure, accommodation, transportation, and the implementation of health protocols,” he said in a statement received here on Thursday.
The preparations must be conducted properly since the implementation of the racing event at Mandalika Circuit, Central Lombok district, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) province, is highly anticipated as the circuit is hosting the event for the first time, Uno noted.
Thus, MotoGP riders who have arrived in Mandalika to prepare for the pre-season test – which will take place on February 11–13, 2022 -- have expressed their enthusiasm on social media for racing on the 4.32-kilometer (km) track, the minister said.
In addition, they have expressed their admiration for the exotic location of the circuit, he added.
"Still, the riders, crew, officials, and community around the circuit must conduct strict and disciplined health protocols. Hence, coordination, collaboration, and evaluation of the event must continue to be strengthened," Uno said.
The minister informed he will directly review preparations for the pre-season test on February 10–11, 2022.
The COVID-19 Task Force has issued Circular Letter Number 5/2022 on the Bubble System of Health Protocol for the Implementation of 2022 MotoGP in Mandalika area, he noted.
According to the circular, all parties involved in the event, except for supporting staff, will be allowed to carry out activities only in the determined zones at each facility or infrastructure within the bubble area, which consists of the circuit and lodgings, he said.
The racing event is projected to generate an economic value of more than Rp500 billion and absorb a total of 11 thousand workers, he noted.
"In the long term, more than 50 thousand job opportunities will be created through various events held at Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit," Uno said.