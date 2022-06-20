English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Hospital Treating 81 Patients

English covid-19 covid-19 patients jakarta
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 20 June 2022 11:34
Jakarta: Some 81 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to yesterday evening, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 3 this morning
 
"There are 36 males and 45 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Monday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Global Refugee Population is at a Record High: UN Chief

Global Refugee Population is at a Record High: UN Chief

English
refugees
3 Indonesian Short Films Premiere at Europe on Screen 2022

3 Indonesian Short Films Premiere at Europe on Screen 2022

English
film industry
Australia to Support Sri Lanka Meet Food, Healthcare Needs

Australia to Support Sri Lanka Meet Food, Healthcare Needs

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Realisasi KUR Capai Rp147,7 Triliun kepada 3,18 Juta Debitur
Ekonomi

Realisasi KUR Capai Rp147,7 Triliun kepada 3,18 Juta Debitur

Kenangan Pahit Zack Lee Alami Pelecehan Seksual oleh Guru Pria
Hiburan

Kenangan Pahit Zack Lee Alami Pelecehan Seksual oleh Guru Pria

Buku dan Musik Buatan Rusia Dilarang di Ruang Publik Ukraina
Internasional

Buku dan Musik Buatan Rusia Dilarang di Ruang Publik Ukraina

PKB: Koalisi dengan Gerindra Lebih Realistis
Nasional

PKB: Koalisi dengan Gerindra Lebih Realistis

Lewandowski Kian Dekat dengan Barcelona
Olahraga

Lewandowski Kian Dekat dengan Barcelona

Diumumkan Hari Ini, Cek Hasil Seleksi PPDB Jabar 2022 Tahap 1 di Ppdb.disdik.jabarprov.go.id
Pendidikan

Diumumkan Hari Ini, Cek Hasil Seleksi PPDB Jabar 2022 Tahap 1 di Ppdb.disdik.jabarprov.go.id

MG Mulan Tawarkan Daya Jelajah 600 KM untuk Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

MG Mulan Tawarkan Daya Jelajah 600 KM untuk Mobil Listrik

Fitur Baru, Begini Cara Sembunyikan Last Seen WhatsApp dari Orang Tertentu
Teknologi

Fitur Baru, Begini Cara Sembunyikan Last Seen WhatsApp dari Orang Tertentu

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!