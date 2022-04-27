Travelers Should Buy Online Tickets for Eid Homecoming: Minister

Jakarta: State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir reminded homecoming travelers to buy tickets online in order to prevent congestion at the ferry port.
"We reminded homecoming travelers, who took means of land transportation, to buy online tickets in an effort to avoid congestion," Thohir noted at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Wednesday.
The minister revealed that in the next two days, his side will channel its attention on land transportation handling measures owing to the likelihood of congestion at the port. Moreover, his side had assessed that the ship capacity was being handled appropriately.
However, the minister still aims to optimize the online ticket facilities in an effort to prevent congestion due to ticket purchases at the port.
"From the initial report that I received this morning, several people at the port still had not registered for online tickets. That could cause congestion," he pointed out.
Hence, Thohir urged the River, Lake, and Crossing Transportation (ASDP) to immediately disseminate information on online ticketing facilities to homecoming travelers.
"Do not wait until the condition gets worse. Eventually, all toll roads are already jammed right now," he reminded.
This minister conveyed this during the participants' departure of the 2022 Safe Homecoming, Health Homecoming with SOEs. This activity targets to reduce the number of homecoming travelers using private vehicles to reduce congestion.
In addition to maximizing services on toll roads and ports, Thohir also noted that his side was currently encouraging people to take trains as their homecoming transportation to reduce congestion.
"We also encourage services, not only through toll roads but also trains. We have readied trains with up to eight million seats if required," Thohir remarked.
He noted that during the 2015 homecoming, some six million train seats were sold and the traffic jam on the toll roads still occurred. Hence, with the current number of seats readied up to eight million, he was optimistic that it could offer benefits to the users of toll roads.
"Trains are safe and on-time transportation with no traffic jam," he emphasized.
The homecoming organizers have also started an air route as another alternative to reduce congestion on toll roads.
"We have prepared nearly 959 thousand seats for those who chose to take air transportation. The report says there are still 40 percent seats available," he noted.