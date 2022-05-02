Indonesia is One of the Best Countries in Handling Covid-19: Mahfud

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD said the control of Covid-19 in Indonesia needs to be grateful for. This is inseparable from the cooperation of the government and the community.
"The world recognizes that Indonesia is one of the best countries (in dealing with COVID-19)," said Mahfud at the Nursiah Daud Paloh Mosque, Media Group Complex, West Jakarta, Monday, May 2, 2022.
Mahfud invites the public to be grateful for this condition. Homecoming can be done again after two years of being banned.
"This is because the community works well together and the government is serious," said the former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK).
Mahfud said that this achievement needs to be maintained. In fact, making the COVID-19 pandemic even better.
"So that we continue to be healthy in carrying out our duties as humans. This is a lesson that health is important," he said.
In addition, Mahfud reminded the public to keep trying and praying. Eid al-Fitr brings a message of fitrah in social and state life.
"We are united in differences, free in togetherness, and progress in mutual cooperation," he said.