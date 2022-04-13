Govt Encourages Community to Play Active Role in 2024 Elections

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD encouraged the public to play an active role in the implementation of the 2024 simultaneous general elections and regional elections.
The statement was delivered on the YouTube account of the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, on Wednesday.
According to the minister, the success of the 2024 general elections and regional elections can be realized when all parties care about the growth of democracy in Indonesia and help the General Elections Commission (KPU) and the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu).
"Of course, it will work if we care about the growth and development of Indonesian democracy and help the KPU and Bawaslu," Mahfud noted.
The recently inaugurated commissioners of the General Elections Commission (KPU) and the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) for the 2022-2027 period expressed their readiness to prepare for the upcoming 2024 General Elections and Regional Elections.
"Members of KPU and Bawaslu, and all of them expressed readiness. They will work to prepare the 2024 General Election and Regional Elections properly," he noted.
President Joko Widodo urged commissioners of the KPU and members of Bawaslu for the 2022-2027 period to immediately prepare for the 2024 Simultaneous General Election and Regional Elections.
The head of state reminded the KPU and Bawaslu officials, who had been inaugurated at the State Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday, to always coordinate with the government and the House of Representatives (DPR) in conducting their duties and authorities.
New commissioners of the KPU earlier vouched to pursue prompt finalization of the 2024 General Elections regulations as among the first targeted agendas.
"We hope to be able to finalize the KPU regulations for the 2024 General Elections soon to ensure that the election would be conducted according to the established plan and schedule," KPU Commissioner Hasyim Asy'ari stated.
"We understand that the KPU (commissioners) during the 2022-2027 period will not work on our own, as we will continue the work performed by KPU (commissioners) in the 2017-2022 term," Asy'ari remarked.
He highlighted that while the date for the General Election has been set on February 14, 2024, and the simultaneous Regional Elections on November 27, 2024, the first stage of the election phase will begin this year.
"We are getting closer to the first phase of the election. We know that while the final election date will be Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the first stage of the election phase will start on June 14, 2022. We are merely days before the first stage of the 2024 General Elections phase," the commissioner remarked.