Over 139 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 233,968 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 189,307,384.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 59,635 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,089,637.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 32,904 to 4,447,210.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 216 to 146,044.