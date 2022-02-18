English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 139 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 February 2022 17:52
Jakarta: Some 859,508 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 139,140,467, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, 233,968 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 189,307,384.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 59,635 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,089,637.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 32,904 to 4,447,210.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 216 to 146,044.
 
(WAH)
