140.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 47,165 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 189,694,082.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government today recorded 34,418 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,231,923.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 39,929 to 4,554,711.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 176 to 146,541.