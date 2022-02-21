English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
140.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 February 2022 21:01
Jakarta: Some 119,384 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 140,420, 471, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 47,165 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 189,694,082.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government today recorded 34,418 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,231,923.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 39,929 to 4,554,711.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 176 to 146,541.
 
(WAH)
