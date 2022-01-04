English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Setwapres)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Setwapres)

Indonesia Ensures Hospital Preparedness amid Potential Spike in Omicron Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 January 2022 17:51
Jakarta: Amid the potential spike in Omicron cases, the Indonesian Government has announced it will continue to ensure hospital preparedness as 120,000 or thirty percent of 400,000 beds at hospitals have been allocated for treating COVID-19 patients.
 
The statement was delivered by Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin Monday at the press conference after a limited meeting on public activity restrictions (PPKM) evaluation held at Presidential Office in Jakarta.
 
According to Budi, there have been more than 2,500 occupied beds at hospitals to date and apart from hospital preparedness, the Government will also ensure sufficient oxygen supply for hospitals.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


After COVID-19 cases reached its peak in July last year, the Minister added, the Government has secured 16,000 oxygen concentrators equivalent to 800 tons of oxygen per day to be distributed to all hospitals in Indonesia, especially those with difficult access to oxygen.
 
"We have received [oxygen concentrators] and are currently installing them. Seventy percent or thirty one oxygen concentrators have been completely installed. This huge concentrator can supply oxygen for one hospital and fill oxygen tube. We have it prepared," he said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
He added that oxygen needs for treating COVID-19 patients in July last year reached 2,200 tons of oxygen as opposed to 700 tons during normal days
 
Budi added that as of today the number of confirmed Omicron cases remains relatively low due to the Government’s tight quarantine policy for international travelers.
 
For the record, Indonesia has recorded 152 confirmed cases of 408 confirmed Omicron cases around the globe with sixteen more cases that are newly-confirmed, placing the country ranked 40th in the world.
 
From 152 confirmed cases, Budi added, more than 50 percent of the patients have no symptoms, while others have light symptoms and 34 patients have recovered.
 
The Minister also pointed out that there has been no Omicron patient who needs serious treatment at hospital as they only need to take medicine and vitamins.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
114.5 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

114.5 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
indonesian government
Cabinet Secretary Hands over Budget Implementation List

Cabinet Secretary Hands over Budget Implementation List

English
indonesian government
Govt to Administer Booster Shots from January 12: Health Minister

Govt to Administer Booster Shots from January 12: Health Minister

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Angkasa Pura I Catat Kenaikan Trafik Penumpang, Bandara Sultan Hasanuddin Paling Tinggi
Ekonomi

Angkasa Pura I Catat Kenaikan Trafik Penumpang, Bandara Sultan Hasanuddin Paling Tinggi

Survei Seroprevalensi: 86,6% Masyarakat Memiliki Antibodi Covid-19
Nasional

Survei Seroprevalensi: 86,6% Masyarakat Memiliki Antibodi Covid-19

Cara Cek NISN dan NPSN untuk Registrasi Akun LTMPT
Pendidikan

Cara Cek NISN dan NPSN untuk Registrasi Akun LTMPT

Gara-Gara 3 Kasus Covid-19, Tiongkok Lockdown Hampir 1,2 Juta Warga Yuzhou
Internasional

Gara-Gara 3 Kasus Covid-19, Tiongkok Lockdown Hampir 1,2 Juta Warga Yuzhou

Ducati Superleggera V4 Rasa Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
Otomotif

Ducati Superleggera V4 Rasa Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

NBA: Atasi Heat, Warriors Mantap di Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

NBA: Atasi Heat, Warriors Mantap di Puncak Klasemen

Laura Anna Sempat Ingin Berikan Rp5 Juta per Bulan ke Gaga Muhammad, Ditolak
Hiburan

Laura Anna Sempat Ingin Berikan Rp5 Juta per Bulan ke Gaga Muhammad, Ditolak

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider
Teknologi

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!