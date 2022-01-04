Indonesia Ensures Hospital Preparedness amid Potential Spike in Omicron Cases

Jakarta: Amid the potential spike in Omicron cases, the Indonesian Government has announced it will continue to ensure hospital preparedness as 120,000 or thirty percent of 400,000 beds at hospitals have been allocated for treating COVID-19 patients.
The statement was delivered by Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin Monday at the press conference after a limited meeting on public activity restrictions (PPKM) evaluation held at Presidential Office in Jakarta.
According to Budi, there have been more than 2,500 occupied beds at hospitals to date and apart from hospital preparedness, the Government will also ensure sufficient oxygen supply for hospitals.
After COVID-19 cases reached its peak in July last year, the Minister added, the Government has secured 16,000 oxygen concentrators equivalent to 800 tons of oxygen per day to be distributed to all hospitals in Indonesia, especially those with difficult access to oxygen.
"We have received [oxygen concentrators] and are currently installing them. Seventy percent or thirty one oxygen concentrators have been completely installed. This huge concentrator can supply oxygen for one hospital and fill oxygen tube. We have it prepared," he said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
He added that oxygen needs for treating COVID-19 patients in July last year reached 2,200 tons of oxygen as opposed to 700 tons during normal days
Budi added that as of today the number of confirmed Omicron cases remains relatively low due to the Government’s tight quarantine policy for international travelers.
For the record, Indonesia has recorded 152 confirmed cases of 408 confirmed Omicron cases around the globe with sixteen more cases that are newly-confirmed, placing the country ranked 40th in the world.
From 152 confirmed cases, Budi added, more than 50 percent of the patients have no symptoms, while others have light symptoms and 34 patients have recovered.
The Minister also pointed out that there has been no Omicron patient who needs serious treatment at hospital as they only need to take medicine and vitamins.