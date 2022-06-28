Minister Asks Operators to Expedite Toll Road Development in Indonesia

Jakarta: Toll road operators must boost efforts to expedite the completion of toll road sections, including the new capital toll road, to meet residents’ expectations, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono has said.
"Moreover, we have also commenced the development of new toll roads that will be essential to complement the national road network; those include Yogyakarta-Surakarta, Yogyakarta-Bawen, Gilimanuk-Mengwi, Gedebage-Tasikmalaya-Cilacap, and state capital Nusantara toll roads in East Kalimantan," he said in a statement here on Tuesday.
The minister made the remarks during the mid-year coordination meeting between the ministry's Indonesia Toll Road Authority (BPJT) and the Indonesian Toll Road Association (ATI) in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, on Monday (June 27, 2022) evening.
He urged toll road operators to prioritize work quality, work safety, and utilization of domestic-made products in their projects.
"(I hope) my suggestion for improvement can be implemented from July 2022 so it could finish by 2023. I hope we also can agree on our work program that will become the basis of toll fare adjustments in 2022 until 2024," Hadimuljono said.
Regarding the evaluation of the 2022 Eid al-Fitr exodus organization, the minister asked toll road operators to prepare extra parking spaces and public toilets in rest areas.
"Limited parking space compelled drivers to park their vehicles on the road shoulder, which caused traffic congestion. Before the 2023 Eid al-Fitr exodus period, I hope the (preparation of) extra parking spaces can be completed," he said.
Hadimuljono also asked toll road operators to improve and beautify the toll road landscape, including by repainting road marks, concrete barriers, toll road gantries, and toll gates to make a positive impression on toll road users.
He then expressed his utmost gratitude to toll road operators who contributed to smoothening traffic movement during the 2022 Eid al-Fitr exodus period in coordination with the ministry and the police's Traffic Corps.
Meanwhile, Indonesian Toll Road Authority (BPJT) head Danang Parikesit said that the agency is committed to encouraging toll road operators to enhance quality toll road infrastructure and services for toll road users.
"In line with the massive toll road development, the toll road industry is faced with challenges in toll road construction, funding, and operation, as well as the ongoing technological innovation in the development of toll road industry 4.0, which is consistent with the government's commitment to providing best-quality services for residents, especially toll road users," Parikesit expounded.