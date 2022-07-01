English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,740. (photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,740. (photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 2,049 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

English covid-19 covid-19 cases covid-19 patients indonesian government health
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 July 2022 16:45
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,090,509.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,921 to 5,916,854.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,740.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Economy to Grow 5.2% in First Semester: Finance Minister

Indonesian Economy to Grow 5.2% in First Semester: Finance Minister

English
finance
Indonesians Urged to Wear Masks Again amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Indonesians Urged to Wear Masks Again amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

English
vice president maruf amin
Chili Pepper Prices Heated Up June inflation: BPS Head

Chili Pepper Prices Heated Up June inflation: BPS Head

English
inflation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PSSI Umumkan 28 Nama Pemain Timnas U-19 Piala AFF 2022
Olahraga

PSSI Umumkan 28 Nama Pemain Timnas U-19 Piala AFF 2022

Kasus Covid-19 Indonesia Tertinggi di Dunia, Meningkat 620%
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Indonesia Tertinggi di Dunia, Meningkat 620%

Indah Permatasari Tak Paham Ibunya Masih Membenci Arie Kriting
Hiburan

Indah Permatasari Tak Paham Ibunya Masih Membenci Arie Kriting

Cerita Sri Mulyani Ikut Terima 'Surat Cinta' dari DJP untuk Ikut PPS
Ekonomi

Cerita Sri Mulyani Ikut Terima 'Surat Cinta' dari DJP untuk Ikut PPS

Pemimpin Taliban Hadir dalam Pertemuan 'Persatuan Nasional' di Kabul
Internasional

Pemimpin Taliban Hadir dalam Pertemuan 'Persatuan Nasional' di Kabul

Uji Coba Fitur TSS Di Jalan Raya, Mana yang Paling Membantu?
Otomotif

Uji Coba Fitur TSS Di Jalan Raya, Mana yang Paling Membantu?

Nadiem: Tjahjo Kumolo Sosok Pemimpin yang Peduli Guru ASN PPPK
Pendidikan

Nadiem: Tjahjo Kumolo Sosok Pemimpin yang Peduli Guru ASN PPPK

Kebobolan, Alamat Email Pengguna OpenSea Bocor
Teknologi

Kebobolan, Alamat Email Pengguna OpenSea Bocor

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!