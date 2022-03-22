English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
As many as 86 families / 335 people in this region were also affected (Photo:Medcom.id)
As many as 86 families / 335 people in this region were also affected (Photo:Medcom.id)

Floods Inundate 78 Houses in Pasuruan City

English BNPB disaster east java
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 March 2022 14:00
Jakarta: Floods hit a village in Pasuruan City, East Java Province on Monday evening. 
 
The flooding occurred after high-intensity rains caused Welang River to overflow and inundate residents' houses in Karang Ketug Village in Gadingrejo area.
 
"At least 78 houses were inundated," Acting Head of the Data, Informaton and Communication Center of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Abdul Muhari said in a media release on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to a local disaster mitigation agency, the flooding has begun to recede today.
 
In response to this, BNPB has urged the public to increase vigilance and preparedness. 
 
"As many as 86 families / 335 people in this region were also affected," he stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
VP to launch Agricultural Digitalization in Bandung

VP to launch Agricultural Digitalization in Bandung

English
vice president maruf amin
Water Resources Key for Sustainable Development in Indonesia: Minister

Water Resources Key for Sustainable Development in Indonesia: Minister

English
water
New Capital to Expedite Economic Development: President Jokowi

New Capital to Expedite Economic Development: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jabar Sumbang Kasus Covid-19 Harian Tertinggi per Hari Ini
Nasional

Jabar Sumbang Kasus Covid-19 Harian Tertinggi per Hari Ini

Presiden Putuskan Indonesia Siap Menggelar ASEAN Para Games
Olahraga

Presiden Putuskan Indonesia Siap Menggelar ASEAN Para Games

Pembangunan IKN Butuh Dana Besar, Begini Cara Sri Mulyani Penuhi Anggaran
Ekonomi

Pembangunan IKN Butuh Dana Besar, Begini Cara Sri Mulyani Penuhi Anggaran

ART Sering Diganggu Kuntilanak, Maia Estianty Gelar Pengajian di Rumah
Hiburan

ART Sering Diganggu Kuntilanak, Maia Estianty Gelar Pengajian di Rumah

Gak Cuma yang Kebut-Kebutan di Jalan, Lane Hogger Juga Kena Tilang
Otomotif

Gak Cuma yang Kebut-Kebutan di Jalan, Lane Hogger Juga Kena Tilang

Soal HOTS dalam UTBK-SBMPTN, Apa Itu? Simak Definisi dan Contohnya
Pendidikan

Soal HOTS dalam UTBK-SBMPTN, Apa Itu? Simak Definisi dan Contohnya

Tak Ada Warga Asing di Pesawat China Eastern yang Jatuh
Internasional

Tak Ada Warga Asing di Pesawat China Eastern yang Jatuh

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Netflix Kembali Adaptasi Game ke Animasi, Kini Giliran Tekken
Teknologi

Netflix Kembali Adaptasi Game ke Animasi, Kini Giliran Tekken

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!