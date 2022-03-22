Floods Inundate 78 Houses in Pasuruan City

Jakarta: Floods hit a village in Pasuruan City, East Java Province on Monday evening.
The flooding occurred after high-intensity rains caused Welang River to overflow and inundate residents' houses in Karang Ketug Village in Gadingrejo area.
"At least 78 houses were inundated," Acting Head of the Data, Informaton and Communication Center of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Abdul Muhari said in a media release on Tuesday.
According to a local disaster mitigation agency, the flooding has begun to recede today.
In response to this, BNPB has urged the public to increase vigilance and preparedness.
"As many as 86 families / 335 people in this region were also affected," he stated.