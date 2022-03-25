English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
There are two food estate developments in Central Kalimantan. (Photo: medcom.id)
There are two food estate developments in Central Kalimantan. (Photo: medcom.id)

Ministry Supporting Food Estate Development in Central Kalimantan

English agriculture Food Estate food
Antara • 25 March 2022 21:01
Jakarta: The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) has continued to support the development of the food estate program in Central Kalimantan Province, which is expected to become a new food barn outside Java Island.
 
PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said that water management is important to ensure good water flow in reducing acidity levels in swamps.
 
"The key is the availability of water for irrigation, followed by agricultural technology," he noted in a written statement received here on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The ministry’s support covers water resources infrastructure in the form of rehabilitation and improvement of irrigation networks, which has been carried out in stages from September 2020.
 
There are two food estate developments in Central Kalimantan, namely for rice plants on alluvial land covering an area of 165 thousand hectares (ha), which is an Ex-Peatland Development (PLG) land under the Ministry of Agriculture, and cassava plants covering an area of 60 thousand hectares under the Ministry of Defense.
 
In 2020–2021, the PUPR Ministry completed two construction activities at the Ex-PLG Block A site covering an area of 43,500 ha in the form of rehabilitation work and improvement of irrigation networks along 2,195 km, with 100-percent completion, Hadimuljono added.
 
This activity covered eight locations of Swamp Irrigation Areas (DIR), namely DIR UPT Dadahup, DIR Handil Rakyat Palingkau, DIR Palingkau (SP1, SP2, SP3), DIR Handil Rakyat Sei Tatas, DIR Handil Rakyat Keladan Seberang, DIR Tatas, DIR Unit Sekalagon, and DIR Handil Rakyat Palingkau Seberang.
 
Furthermore, the construction of sluice gates and bridges contracted out in May 2021 is 100-percent complete. The work includes 12 sluice gates with two secondary doors and 10 tertiary doors as well as support for 10 water pump units, namely five pumps with a capacity of 500 liters/second and five pumps with a capacity of 250 liters/second.
 
The Ministry of PUPR has continued to support natural resources infrastructure in 2022 through the construction and rehabilitation of the Dir Dadahup Sluice Gate Phase 2, which was contracted out on March 4, 2022.
 
In addition to carrying out rehabilitation work and improving irrigation networks, the ministry through the Directorate General of Highways is also increasing connectivity to the location of new food estate areas, with a budget of Rp694.5 billion. The work includes road improvement in the Dadahup Kapuas 1 food estate area, which has reached 100-percent completion. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Investment in Indonesia's Tourism Sector Creates 1 Million New Jobs: Minister

Investment in Indonesia's Tourism Sector Creates 1 Million New Jobs: Minister

English
tourism
Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treating 822 COVID-19 Patients

Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treating 822 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19 patients
156.6 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

156.6 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Polda Metro Bongkar Kasus Prostitusi Anak di Cikini
Nasional

Polda Metro Bongkar Kasus Prostitusi Anak di Cikini

Dana Asing Pulang Kampung Rp3,13 Triliun
Ekonomi

Dana Asing Pulang Kampung Rp3,13 Triliun

Keith Martin Penyanyi Lagu 'Because of You' Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Keith Martin Penyanyi Lagu 'Because of You' Meninggal Dunia

Rektorat: Kalau Ada yang Mogok <i>Ngajar</i>, Itu Bukan Dosen ITB
Pendidikan

Rektorat: Kalau Ada yang Mogok Ngajar, Itu Bukan Dosen ITB

New 2008 SUV, Jawaban Peugeot untuk Bertarung di Kelas SUV Kompak
Otomotif

New 2008 SUV, Jawaban Peugeot untuk Bertarung di Kelas SUV Kompak

Biden: Rusia Bisa Hadiri KTT G20 Asalkan Indonesia Undang Ukraina
Internasional

Biden: Rusia Bisa Hadiri KTT G20 Asalkan Indonesia Undang Ukraina

Akademi Esports Garudaku Dibuka, Siapkan Talenta Esports Nasional
Teknologi

Akademi Esports Garudaku Dibuka, Siapkan Talenta Esports Nasional

Play-off Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022: Wales dan Swedia Menang
Olahraga

Play-off Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022: Wales dan Swedia Menang

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!