English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 345 to 6,053,109 on Tuesday. (Photo: medcom.id)
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 345 to 6,053,109 on Tuesday. (Photo: medcom.id)

Jakarta Adds 148 COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 covid-19 cases jakarta
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 24 May 2022 19:02
Jakarta: A total of 148 additional COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jakarta Province in the past 24 hours.
 
"It consists of 132 cases of local transmission and 16 cases of foreign travelers (PPLN)," the Ministry of Health said here on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
 
With the second highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in the country, West Java Province reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 today.
 
"All come from local transmission," the Ministry stated.
 
Meanwhile, 10 provinces recorded zero COVID-19 cases today, namely Bengkulu, Bangka Belitung, Riau Islands, Central Kalimantan and North Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi, Gorontalo, and West Sulawesi.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 345 to 6,053,109 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Ministry Carries Out Emergency Handling after Coastal Floods in North Coast of Java

Ministry Carries Out Emergency Handling after Coastal Floods in North Coast of Java

English
floods
Jakarta Governor Promotes Thousand Islands for Digital Nomads

Jakarta Governor Promotes Thousand Islands for Digital Nomads

English
jakarta
Governor Kicks Off Jakarta's 495th Anniversary Celebrations

Governor Kicks Off Jakarta's 495th Anniversary Celebrations

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BI: Inflasi Tetap Terkendali Meski Mengalami Kenaikan
Ekonomi

BI: Inflasi Tetap Terkendali Meski Mengalami Kenaikan

Begini Alur Penyelenggaraan Pemilu 2024
Nasional

Begini Alur Penyelenggaraan Pemilu 2024

Sindir Tiongkok, Quad Peringatkan Upaya Ubah Status Quo Secara Paksa
Internasional

Sindir Tiongkok, Quad Peringatkan Upaya Ubah Status Quo Secara Paksa

5 Merek Kendaraan Kolaborasi Bangun Ekosistem Elektrifikasi Di Bali
Otomotif

5 Merek Kendaraan Kolaborasi Bangun Ekosistem Elektrifikasi Di Bali

Gary Iskak Ditangkap Terkait Narkoba
Hiburan

Gary Iskak Ditangkap Terkait Narkoba

Peselancar Indonesia Rio Waida Juara di Sydney Surf Pro 2022
Olahraga

Peselancar Indonesia Rio Waida Juara di Sydney Surf Pro 2022

LTMPT Ungkap Kecurangan Peserta pada UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Gelombang I
Pendidikan

LTMPT Ungkap Kecurangan Peserta pada UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Gelombang I

Corsair Luncurkan Laptop Gaming Pertamanya, Sertifikasi AMD Advantage Edition
Teknologi

Corsair Luncurkan Laptop Gaming Pertamanya, Sertifikasi AMD Advantage Edition

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!