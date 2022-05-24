Jakarta Adds 148 COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: A total of 148 additional COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jakarta Province in the past 24 hours.
"It consists of 132 cases of local transmission and 16 cases of foreign travelers (PPLN)," the Ministry of Health said here on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
With the second highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in the country, West Java Province reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 today.
"All come from local transmission," the Ministry stated.
Meanwhile, 10 provinces recorded zero COVID-19 cases today, namely Bengkulu, Bangka Belitung, Riau Islands, Central Kalimantan and North Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi, Gorontalo, and West Sulawesi.
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 345 to 6,053,109 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.