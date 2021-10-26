English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Over 69.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English indonesian government covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 October 2021 17:34
Jakarta: 866,1113 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 69,130,122, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.
 
Meanwhile, 922,722 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 114,347,101.
 
To end the covid-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people, including children aged 12 or older.
 
The Indonesian government recorded 611 covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,241,090.
 
From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 1,141 to 4,084,831.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 35 to 143,270.
 
(WAH)
