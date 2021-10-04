President Jokowi Praises Public Enthusiasm to Get Vaccinated in West Papua

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) lauded the public's enthusiasm to partake in inoculations in a bid to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations in West Papua Province.“I highly praise the residents’ enthusiasm to participate in this mass vaccination program in a bid to prevent transmission of COVID-19, especially the delta variant, in West Papua Province or generally in our country, Indonesia,” the president remarked while reviewing vaccinations at the 762/VYS Special Raider Infantry Battalion Building, Sorong, West Papua, as witnessed on the Presidential Secretariat YouTube channel from here, Monday.The head of state informed that mass vaccination was conducted in Sorong City and several areas, such as Teluk Bintuni, Fakfak, Manokwari, Raja Ampat, South Sorong, Wondama, and Kaimana.Jokowi noted that mass vaccination held in those areas aimed at expediting COVID-19 vaccinations in West Papua Province.On the occasion, President Jokowi held a dialog with several representatives from regions holding mass vaccinations in West Papua.The president received a report that the mass vaccination in Wondama on Monday, October 2, 2021, had targeted 200 residents. The same applied for mass vaccination in Fakfak that is also focusing on 200 residents. Meanwhile, in Manokwari, the target for vaccination for that day reached 600 people, and the vaccinations were held at three points.The head of state urged that the remaining stocks of available vaccines be immediately administered to the community, especially to university students, so that face-to-face learning can be conducted at the earliest."Once again, I would like to thank the local government and religious, traditional, and community leaders that have encouraged the public, students, and university students for participating in the mass vaccination," he stated.In a bid to boost immunity against COVID-19, the Indonesian government has launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021, and President Joko Widodo was the first vaccine recipient under the program.