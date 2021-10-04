English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Praises Public Enthusiasm to Get Vaccinated in West Papua

English president joko widodo vaccination papua province
Antara • 04 October 2021 17:55
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) lauded the public's enthusiasm to partake in inoculations in a bid to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations in West Papua Province.
 
“I highly praise the residents’ enthusiasm to participate in this mass vaccination program in a bid to prevent transmission of COVID-19, especially the delta variant, in West Papua Province or generally in our country, Indonesia,” the president remarked while reviewing vaccinations at the 762/VYS Special Raider Infantry Battalion Building, Sorong, West Papua, as witnessed on the Presidential Secretariat YouTube channel from here, Monday.
 
The head of state informed that mass vaccination was conducted in Sorong City and several areas, such as Teluk Bintuni, Fakfak, Manokwari, Raja Ampat, South Sorong, Wondama, and Kaimana.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Jokowi noted that mass vaccination held in those areas aimed at expediting COVID-19 vaccinations in West Papua Province.
 
On the occasion, President Jokowi held a dialog with several representatives from regions holding mass vaccinations in West Papua.
 
The president received a report that the mass vaccination in Wondama on Monday, October 2, 2021, had targeted 200 residents. The same applied for mass vaccination in Fakfak that is also focusing on 200 residents. Meanwhile, in Manokwari, the target for vaccination for that day reached 600 people, and the vaccinations were held at three points.
 
The head of state urged that the remaining stocks of available vaccines be immediately administered to the community, especially to university students, so that face-to-face learning can be conducted at the earliest.
 
"Once again, I would like to thank the local government and religious, traditional, and community leaders that have encouraged the public, students, and university students for participating in the mass vaccination," he stated.
 
In a bid to boost immunity against COVID-19, the Indonesian government has launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021, and President Joko Widodo was the first vaccine recipient under the program. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Sikka Supplies Water to 70 Drought-Hit Villages

Sikka Supplies Water to 70 Drought-Hit Villages

English
disaster
Over 53 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Over 53 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English
vaccination
Indonesia Records 922 New Covid-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 922 New Covid-19 Cases

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Perang Dagang AS-Tiongkok, Indonesia Menang Banyak
Ekonomi

Perang Dagang AS-Tiongkok, Indonesia Menang Banyak

Kasus Covid-19 Turun, Pemerintah Ingatkan Publik Tak Bereuforia
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Turun, Pemerintah Ingatkan Publik Tak Bereuforia

PM Baru Jepang Fumio Kishida Umumkan Susunan Kabinet
Internasional

PM Baru Jepang Fumio Kishida Umumkan Susunan Kabinet

Diananda Choirunisa Sumbang Emas Panahan Recurve Putri untuk Jatim
Olahraga

Diananda Choirunisa Sumbang Emas Panahan Recurve Putri untuk Jatim

Selain Indonesia, Filipina Juga Ciptakan Payung Hukum Kendaraan Listrik
Otomotif

Selain Indonesia, Filipina Juga Ciptakan Payung Hukum Kendaraan Listrik

Ini 5 merek Smartphone Terbaik di Indonesia pada Q2 2021
Teknologi

Ini 5 merek Smartphone Terbaik di Indonesia pada Q2 2021

Roger Danuarta Terkejut Cut Meyriska Hamil Anak Kedua
Hiburan

Roger Danuarta Terkejut Cut Meyriska Hamil Anak Kedua

Berencana Jadi <i>Hybrid Universty</i>, Unpad Mulai Perbaiki Kurikulum
Pendidikan

Berencana Jadi Hybrid Universty, Unpad Mulai Perbaiki Kurikulum

Entaskan Kawasan Kumuh, 700 Rumah di Banjarmasin Diperbaiki
Properti

Entaskan Kawasan Kumuh, 700 Rumah di Banjarmasin Diperbaiki

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!