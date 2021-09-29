



920,000 Healthcare Workers Given Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Ministry

Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 29 September 2021 15:12









Jakarta: The number of Indonesian healthcare personnel who have received covid-19 vaccine booster shots has increased to 920,000.



"It has reached 920,492 people," the Ministry of Health said on its official webpage on Wednesday



For the record, the Indonesian government plans to provide covid-19 vaccine booster shots to 1,468,764 healthcare perconnel. Booster shots are administered to healthcare personnel who have received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine. The policy is intended as an extra protection for healthcare personnel.



"The progress gas 62.16 percent," the Ministry stated.



The vaccination dirve is based on the Circulation Letter of General Director of Disease Control and Prevention Number: HK.02.01/1/1919/2021.



The government forbids those outside of the targeted groups to receive covid-19 vaccine booster shots. (Translator: Natasha Celia)



(WAH)