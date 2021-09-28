English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

People Cheer Torch Relay in Biak Numfor Regency

English sports west papua province papua province
Antara • 28 September 2021 13:37
Biak: The XX Papua National Sports Week (PON) Torch Relay in Biak Numfor district, Papua Province was welcomed enthusiastically by local residents and the government on Monday.
 
"Let us give our support for the XX Papua PON, which will take place on October 2-15, 2021,” head of the Biak Numfor district, Herry Ario Naap, urged while leading the flame reception ceremony in the courtyard of his office.
 
In the courtyard, the flame was lit on a torch that resembled tifa – the Papuan traditional drum.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


“In addition, we will also give support to Papuan athletes to get achievements and maintain the honor of Papua province, which we love, and be proud of together," the district head said. Earlier, the flame was paraded in Sorong district, West Papua province.
 
From there, it was delivered directly to the Biak Numfor district by the general secretary of the XX Papua PON Organizing Committee (PB PON), Elly Loupatty.
 
Upon the flame's arrival at Frans Kaisiepo Airport, Biak Numfor district, legendary Papuan weightlifting athlete Lisa Rumbewas lifted it and brought it to the district head's office.
 
She and other legendary athletes -- Yayuk Basuki, Pino Bahari, Maria Aibekob, and Franklin Burumi -- carried the flame in turns.
 
Along the way, the XX Papua PON Torch Relay entourage was warmly welcomed by the community. Drum bands from a number of schools and traditional Biak dance performances were organized along the route.
 
Naap also expressed his gratitude to the provincial government of Papua and PB PON for selecting Biak Numfor district as the representative of the Saereri Indigenous region in Papua province for the Torch Relay.
 
“We pray that Papua province will be victorious in the XX Papua PON. Hopefully, this torch flame will burn our spirit to continue to excel,” he added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Preparing Healthcare Workers, Volunteers for Covid-19 Spikes: Health Ministry

Preparing Healthcare Workers, Volunteers for Covid-19 Spikes: Health Ministry

English
covid-19 cases
President Jokowi Begins Working Visit to Riau, Riau Islands

President Jokowi Begins Working Visit to Riau, Riau Islands

English
president joko widodo
Germany, WFP Cooperate to Support Cambodian Families Affected by Pandemic

Germany, WFP Cooperate to Support Cambodian Families Affected by Pandemic

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pangkostrad: Tudingan TNI AD Disusupi PKI Keji
Nasional

Pangkostrad: Tudingan TNI AD Disusupi PKI Keji

Tahun Depan, Penerimaan Perpajakan Dipatok Rp1.510 Triliun
Ekonomi

Tahun Depan, Penerimaan Perpajakan Dipatok Rp1.510 Triliun

Honda CB500X Didandani Lebih Agresif, Ini Ubahannya
Otomotif

Honda CB500X Didandani Lebih Agresif, Ini Ubahannya

Kebakaran Windy Fire di California Ancam Hutan Nasional Sequoia
Internasional

Kebakaran Windy Fire di California Ancam Hutan Nasional Sequoia

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19
Pendidikan

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: Duo Milan Berburu Kemenangan dan City Tantang PSG
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: Duo Milan Berburu Kemenangan dan City Tantang PSG

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis
Hiburan

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis

Google Doodle Hari Ini, Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-23 Google
Teknologi

Google Doodle Hari Ini, Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-23 Google

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal
Properti

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!