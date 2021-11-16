Surabaya Mayor Takes Precautionary Measures against New COVID-19 Variants

Surabaya: Surabaya Mayor Eri Cahyadi has taken some precautionary measures against a third wave of COVID-19, or the delta plus variant, that has surfaced in several countries.
Cahyadi noted in Surabaya on Tuesday that his administration had conveyed this measure at a meeting in Grand City on Monday night, November 15, with the East Java regional leadership forum. They discussed ways to expedite vaccination as a precautionary measure against new COVID-19 variants and preparations for the Christmas and New Year's 2022.
"If you look at the six Level 1 community activities restriction indicators in Surabaya City. Until today, the death rate is zero. Moreover, hospitalization is at 0.65 and confirmed cases at 1.78," he remarked.
Cahyadi reminded that the most important aspect in future was consistently conducting testing, tracing and treatment (3T) activities. Until now, testing in Surabaya City had reached 0.12, with tracing at 29.63 and treatment at 1.34.
"This means the 3T capacity in Surabaya is quite adequate," he remarked.
According to data as of November 14, 2021, there were still seven active cases of a total of some 2.9 million residents in the city. However, the mayor emphasized that no one should be careless in spite of the number of active cases being below 10.
To address this situation, the mayor highlighted that his administration had prepared several steps as a precautionary measure against the surge of the COVID-19 new wave. The first step is to increase 4T efforts of tracking, tracing, testing, and treatment in a consistent and integrated manner.
"This is what we are doing continuously for almost 24 hours until today. We collaborate with public health centers, villages, sub-districts, Babinsa, Bhabinkamtibmas, and even tracer volunteers," he affirmed.
The testing activities involve three entities, comprising the city government, national defense force, and police force. On the other hand, active case finding is conducted through an RT-PCR examination in an integrated manner.
The mayor stated that active surveillance was applied in monitoring and evaluation activities (Monev) for face-to-face learning (PTM), which was limited to members of the education unit.
"We do this during the evaluation for face-to-face learning in schools. Despite an increase (in the number of cases) sometimes, after we block the area, it can go down again," he remarked.
On the other hand, the operation to impose health protocols was consistently conducted round the clock by the three pillars at the sub-district and village levels. He noted that the teams visited crowded places on a daily basis, with the objective of ensuring that citizens are following health protocols in a disciplined manner.
The city government is also taking precautionary measures against the third wave through the Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) examination for positive cases of CT <20. They are committed to providing additional services to these residents in the event of CT <20 being found. On the other hand, mass swabs in high-risk areas at the RT, RW, and village levels are also conducted on a massive scale.
"We are very careful as to not let the cases rise in Surabaya City. We also block border areas with RT/RW for monitoring travelers. We always say that the greatness of Surabaya lies in the strength of the RT/RW and not the Surabaya city government," he remarked.
Cahyadi noted that the Surabaya city government had conducted a rapid evacuation for those testing positive for COVID-19 to a round-the-clock operational quarantine location, including the Hajj Dormitory Hotel (HAH), Sukolilo District, Surabaya.
"We will separate the sick (positive) residents. We think that if we want to be free or reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, we will give the sick a separate place," he concluded.