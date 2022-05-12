English  
The acting governorship's office term is one year and could be extended by the same or different office holder. (Photo: medcom.id)
Home Minister Inaugurates 5 Acting Governors

English banten province west papua province elections
Antara • 12 May 2022 16:12
Jakarta: Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian inaugurated five acting governors to replace governors whose terms of office had ended before the 2024 simultaneous regional elections.
 
"According to prevailing laws, appointments of acting officers must be made to any (office) vacancies, and (appointees) are required to be at least echelon I high-ranking officers," Karnavian stated here on Thursday.
 
The five acting governors inaugurated by the minister are the National Agency for Border Management's (BNPP's) Deputy for Border Region Potentials Department, Paulus Waterpauw, as the acting governor of West Papua; Banten Regional Secretary, Al Muktabar, as the acting governor of Banten; and Home Affairs Ministry's Director General of Regional Autonomy, Akmal Malik, as the acting governor of West Sulawesi.

Moreover, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' Director General of Mineral and Coal, Ridwan Jamaludin, is inaugurated as acting governor of Bangka Belitung, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports' expert staff for sportsmanship, Hamka Hendra Noer, is inaugurated as acting governor of Gorontalo.
 
The minister said Law No. 10 of 2016 on Election and Law No. 23 of 2014 on Regional Government have been observed for the acting governors' appointment.
 
"According to the law, the acting governorship's office term is one year and could be extended by the same or different office holder," he noted.
 
Acting governors will undergo performance evaluation to determine the acting governorship appointment next year, he added.
 
Karnavian then instructed acting governors to conduct their duties properly and actively communicate with the central government, regional leaders, as well as with district and municipal authorities and the general public.
 
Earlier, the minister affirmed that acting governors would have strategic authorities except for authorities that by law are restricted only to definitive governors.
 
According to Government Regulation No. 6 of 2005, acting regional leaders are prohibited to replace and transfer regional officials, enact policies conflicting with their predecessor's policies, establish new regions without the central government's backing, and enact decisions that have been enacted by their predecessors.
 
(WAH)
