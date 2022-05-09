President Jokowi Sends Off Indonesian Contingent for 31st Sea Games

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially sent off Indonesian athletes who will compete at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam.
The sending-off ceremony was carried out in the front yard of the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday morning.
"I officially release the contingent for the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam," Jokowi said during the sending-off ceremont this morning.
"This time, we all want to become top 3," said Jokowi.
According to him, Indonesia was only ranked fourth at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.
Jokowi is optimistic that the selection process carried out by the Ministry of Youth and Sports will bear fruit.
"It's not an easy thing, but I'm confident with the selection process that has been done well," said Jokowi.