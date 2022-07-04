English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 168

English covid-19 covid-19 patients jakarta indonesian government covid-19 pandemic
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 04 July 2022 10:45
Jakarta: Some 168 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to yesterday evening, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 5 this morning
 
"There are 65 males and 103 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Monday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Develops Tourism Villages as Flagship Program

Indonesia Develops Tourism Villages as Flagship Program

English
tourism
ASEAN Committed to Building Fair Marketplace for Consumers

ASEAN Committed to Building Fair Marketplace for Consumers

English
asean
Australian Embassy in Jakarta Promotes Culture of Australia's Indigenous Peoples

Australian Embassy in Jakarta Promotes Culture of Australia's Indigenous Peoples

English
culture
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkes Sebut Indonesia Sudah Masuk Puncak Kasus BA.4 dan BA.5
Nasional

Menkes Sebut Indonesia Sudah Masuk Puncak Kasus BA.4 dan BA.5

Kemenperin: Revolusi Industri 4.0 Optimalkan Potensi Manufaktur RI
Ekonomi

Kemenperin: Revolusi Industri 4.0 Optimalkan Potensi Manufaktur RI

Uji Coba ETLE Mobile Di Medan, 30 Menit Dapat 297 Pelanggaran
Otomotif

Uji Coba ETLE Mobile Di Medan, 30 Menit Dapat 297 Pelanggaran

Zelensky Bertekad Rebut Kembali Lysychansk dari Tangan Rusia
Internasional

Zelensky Bertekad Rebut Kembali Lysychansk dari Tangan Rusia

F1GP Inggris: Sainz Raih Kemenangan Perdana, Zhou Alami Kecelakaan Mengerikan
Olahraga

F1GP Inggris: Sainz Raih Kemenangan Perdana, Zhou Alami Kecelakaan Mengerikan

Hesti-Erika Carlina Menang Tanding Badminton Lawan Raisa-Anya Geraldine
Hiburan

Hesti-Erika Carlina Menang Tanding Badminton Lawan Raisa-Anya Geraldine

Beasiswa LPDP Tahap 2 Dibuka 4 Juli, Ini Dokumen yang Perlu Disiapkan
Pendidikan

Beasiswa LPDP Tahap 2 Dibuka 4 Juli, Ini Dokumen yang Perlu Disiapkan

Seagate Rilis HDD Eksternal PS5 Kapasitas 4TB dan 5TB
Teknologi

Seagate Rilis HDD Eksternal PS5 Kapasitas 4TB dan 5TB

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!