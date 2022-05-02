English  
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres

Eid Prayer in Yogyakarta, President Doesn't Hold Open House

English Jokowi eid al-fitr eid al-fitr holidays. president joko widodo
MetroTV • 02 May 2022 12:02
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his family held the Eid Prayer (Id) in the courtyard of the Yogyakarta Presidential Palace, Monday, May 2, 2022. The prayer was attended by the President's family and the general public.
 
People waiting to pray with the President have been waiting since 05.00 WIB. However, they were only allowed to enter around 07.00 WIB. Because, the implementation of the Eid prayer was initially limited to families.
 
After the Eid prayer, the Head of State and his family did not hold an open house and received guests. This is in accordance with government recommendations.

The Eid prayer at the Yogyakarta Presidential Palace was led by the Head of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Religion for the Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY) Masmin Afif. "I was asked to be ready for tomorrow (to be preacher for the Eid prayer at the Yogyakarta Great Building)," said Masmin when contacted, Sunday, May 1, 2022.
 
He said the protocol at the Yogyakarta Presidential Palace had communicated directly with him on Saturday, April 30, 2022. He is ready to carry out the duties and functions.
 
He said the theme of the sermon at this year's Eid prayer, is 'Social Solidarity in a Time of Pandemic'. Masmin stated that the theme was relevant to the context of Eid al-Fitr which was celebrated in the third year of the covid-19 pandemic.
 
(FJR)
Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin Virtual Eid Al-Fitr Greetings

Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin Virtual Eid Al-Fitr Greetings

English
eid al-fitr
Indonesia is One of the Best Countries in Handling Covid-19: Mahfud

Indonesia is One of the Best Countries in Handling Covid-19: Mahfud

English
mahfud md
Village Heads in Yogyakarta Urged to Monitor Health Protocol Compliance

Village Heads in Yogyakarta Urged to Monitor Health Protocol Compliance

English
yogyakarta
