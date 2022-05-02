Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his family held the Eid Prayer (Id) in the courtyard of the Yogyakarta Presidential Palace, Monday, May 2, 2022. The prayer was attended by the President's family and the general public.
People waiting to pray with the President have been waiting since 05.00 WIB. However, they were only allowed to enter around 07.00 WIB. Because, the implementation of the Eid prayer was initially limited to families.
After the Eid prayer, the Head of State and his family did not hold an open house and received guests. This is in accordance with government recommendations.
The Eid prayer at the Yogyakarta Presidential Palace was led by the Head of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Religion for the Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY) Masmin Afif. "I was asked to be ready for tomorrow (to be preacher for the Eid prayer at the Yogyakarta Great Building)," said Masmin when contacted, Sunday, May 1, 2022.
He said the protocol at the Yogyakarta Presidential Palace had communicated directly with him on Saturday, April 30, 2022. He is ready to carry out the duties and functions.
He said the theme of the sermon at this year's Eid prayer, is 'Social Solidarity in a Time of Pandemic'. Masmin stated that the theme was relevant to the context of Eid al-Fitr which was celebrated in the third year of the covid-19 pandemic.