English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Governor of the National Resilience Institute (Lemhannas) Andi Widjajanto (Photo: MI/Ramdani)
Governor of the National Resilience Institute (Lemhannas) Andi Widjajanto (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi Installs Andi Widjajanto as Lemhanas Governor

English president joko widodo vice president maruf amin Lemhanas Andi Widjajanto
Antara • 21 February 2022 19:00
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) installed Andi Widjajanto as Governor of the National Resilience Institute (Lemhannas) at the State Palace here on Monday.
 
Widjajanto's inauguration was based on Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 21 P of 2022 on the appointment of Governor of Lemhannas dated February 21, 2022.
 
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, among others, were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"That in carrying out my duties, I will uphold the ethics of my position, work as well as possible, with a full sense of responsibility. May God help me," the new governor of Lemhannas noted while reading the pledge of his new post as guided by the president.
 
Widjajanto succeeds Lt Gen. (Ret.) Agus Widjojo, as the Lemhannas governor. Widjojo is currently the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Indonesia to the Philippines.
 
Widjajanto had served as cabinet secretary during the 2014-2015 period.
 
Widjajanto studied International Relations at the University of Indonesia (UI) in 1996 and is a permanent lecturer at the UI campus.
 
He also holds a bachelor's degree from the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) and Master of Science (M.Sc) degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), as well as from the Industrial College of Armed Forces in Washington DC, the USA.
 
Currently, he is pursuing a doctorate in international relations at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore.
 
Born in September 1971, Widjajanto served as deputy of the Joko Widodo-Jusuf Kalla (JK) government's Transition Team and was tasked with preparing for the transition of the government from President SBY to Jokowi-JK.
 
Since 2016, he has been appointed as senior advisor to the Presidential Chief of Staff.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Ensures Timely Completion of Mandalika Infrastructure Work

Govt Ensures Timely Completion of Mandalika Infrastructure Work

English
indonesian government
Jokowi Appoints Arief Prasetyo Adi as National Food Agency Head

Jokowi Appoints Arief Prasetyo Adi as National Food Agency Head

English
president joko widodo
No More Baseless Street Vendor Eviction without Solution: Surabaya Mayor

No More Baseless Street Vendor Eviction without Solution: Surabaya Mayor

English
surabaya
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tim Atletik Indonesia Berpotensi tanpa Uji Coba Jelang SEA Games Hanoi
Olahraga

Tim Atletik Indonesia Berpotensi tanpa Uji Coba Jelang SEA Games Hanoi

Indonesia akan Lakukan Transisi dari Pandemi Jadi Endemik secara Bertahap
Ekonomi

Indonesia akan Lakukan Transisi dari Pandemi Jadi Endemik secara Bertahap

Keberadaannya Menjadi Tanda Tanya, ke Mana Surpres RUU TPKS?
Nasional

Keberadaannya Menjadi Tanda Tanya, ke Mana Surpres RUU TPKS?

Otomotif

"Kaki Besar" Yamaha XSR155 W Bike Kustom

Kurikulum Merdeka Disebut Dicontek dari Inggris
Pendidikan

Kurikulum Merdeka Disebut Dicontek dari Inggris

PM Australia Tuntut Tiongkok Selidiki Penuh Penyinaran Laser
Internasional

PM Australia Tuntut Tiongkok Selidiki Penuh Penyinaran Laser

Xiaomi 12 Ultra akan Didukung Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+
Teknologi

Xiaomi 12 Ultra akan Didukung Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+

Cerita Mayangsari Menolak Lagu
Hiburan

Cerita Mayangsari Menolak Lagu "Menghitung Hari", Akhirnya Sukses Dinyanyikan Krisdayanti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!