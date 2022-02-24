Indonesia Reviewing Fourth Vaccination Rollout: Health Ministry

Jakarta: The Indonesian government is still reviewing the need for administering a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people, Deputy Health Minister Dante S. Harbuwono has said.
"If our studies show that we need to administer the fourth COVID-19 vaccine jabs, we will conduct the vaccination," he informed during an online discussion on anticipating the spike in Omicron cases outside Java and Bali regions on Wednesday.
Instead of following a number of other countries that have started providing fourth vaccination doses to citizens, the Indonesian government is currently focusing on improving the first and second dose coverage throughout the country, he said.
The government is still assessing the ongoing vaccination program, he said.
“After the administering of primary vaccinations is completed in June 2022, we will evaluate it with epidemiological clinical trials," the deputy minister said.
Meanwhile, regarding the booster shots, which have been begun to be provided to the public, he emphasized that their rollout is supported by research.
According to studies, the protection provided by the vaccine begins to decline within three to six months, he noted.
Considering that vaccines can reduce the fatality risk and the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, Harbuwono appealed to the public to complete their primary vaccinations promptly.
Meanwhile, those who are eligible for the third dose must visit the nearest health facility to get the jab, he said.
“The first vaccination dose reduces the fatality risk by only 16 percent. The second one decreases the risk by 67 percent, while the third one reduces the risk by 97 percent. Thus, vaccination is one of the most effective ways to suppress the mortality rate," the deputy minister added.
Based on the ministry’s website, as of 6 p.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB) on February 23, 2022, the government has administered 190,228,123 first vaccination doses, 142,270,154 second doses, and 9,168,818 third doses.
The government's total vaccination target is 208,265,720 people.