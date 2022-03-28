Ministry Ensures Adequate Cooking Oil Stocks during Ramadan

Jakarta: Director-General of Agro Industry at the Ministry of Industry, Putu Juli Ardika, has made assurance that cooking oil stocks during Ramadan will be distributed in stages in the form of bulk cooking oil.
"We are trying to distribute bulk cooking oil to the public before the Ramadan month and Eid al-Fitr. Currently, it is still on the way," Ardika noted in a statement received here, Monday.
Ardika said the ministry is aware of the changes in the cooking oil regulation. Currently, the government is striving to change its approach in solving the cooking oil problem.
"We are working towards addressing it. Please give us time to implement policies that approach the industry," he added.
Earlier, the Indonesian government had amended policies related to bulk cooking oil, from a trade-based policy to an industry-based policy.
This step was taken since the trade-based bulk cooking oil policy had proven ineffective in maintaining supply. The price of cooking oil for the community, micro-enterprises, and small businesses is also unstable.
With industry-based policies, the government is optimistic of being able to regulate raw materials, production, and distribution of bulk cooking oil. Thus, the supply will be available at a price that matches with the highest retail price (HET), Ardika explained.
This industry-based policy is also bolstered by the use of digital technology for the Bulk Cooking Oil Information System (Simirah) that is expected to tighten management and supervision.
This industry-based cooking oil policy is stipulated through Minister of Industry Regulation Number 8 of 2022 on the Provision of Bulk Cooking Oil for the Needs of the Community, Micro Enterprises, and Small Businesses in the Financing Framework by the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS).
Ardika stated that the regulation will regulate the business processes of the subsidy cooking oil program starting from registration, production, distribution, payment of subsidy claims, and prohibitions to supervision.
At the registration stage, all palm cooking oil industry companies are required to register to participate in the program. So far, 81 industrial companies are required to follow and participate in this program.
The Ministry of Industry necessitates all cooking oil producers to register through the National Industrial Information System (SIINas). The ministry also emphasizes that industrial companies that do not register will be subject to sanctions.