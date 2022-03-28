English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The government is striving to change its approach in solving the cooking oil problem. (Photo: medcom.id)
The government is striving to change its approach in solving the cooking oil problem. (Photo: medcom.id)

Ministry Ensures Adequate Cooking Oil Stocks during Ramadan

English ramadan trade palm oil
Antara • 28 March 2022 19:26
Jakarta: Director-General of Agro Industry at the Ministry of Industry, Putu Juli Ardika, has made assurance that cooking oil stocks during Ramadan will be distributed in stages in the form of bulk cooking oil.
 
"We are trying to distribute bulk cooking oil to the public before the Ramadan month and Eid al-Fitr. Currently, it is still on the way," Ardika noted in a statement received here, Monday.
 
Ardika said the ministry is aware of the changes in the cooking oil regulation. Currently, the government is striving to change its approach in solving the cooking oil problem.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We are working towards addressing it. Please give us time to implement policies that approach the industry," he added.
 
Earlier, the Indonesian government had amended policies related to bulk cooking oil, from a trade-based policy to an industry-based policy.
 
This step was taken since the trade-based bulk cooking oil policy had proven ineffective in maintaining supply. The price of cooking oil for the community, micro-enterprises, and small businesses is also unstable.
 
With industry-based policies, the government is optimistic of being able to regulate raw materials, production, and distribution of bulk cooking oil. Thus, the supply will be available at a price that matches with the highest retail price (HET), Ardika explained.
 
This industry-based policy is also bolstered by the use of digital technology for the Bulk Cooking Oil Information System (Simirah) that is expected to tighten management and supervision.
 
This industry-based cooking oil policy is stipulated through Minister of Industry Regulation Number 8 of 2022 on the Provision of Bulk Cooking Oil for the Needs of the Community, Micro Enterprises, and Small Businesses in the Financing Framework by the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS).
 
Ardika stated that the regulation will regulate the business processes of the subsidy cooking oil program starting from registration, production, distribution, payment of subsidy claims, and prohibitions to supervision.
 
At the registration stage, all palm cooking oil industry companies are required to register to participate in the program. So far, 81 industrial companies are required to follow and participate in this program.
 
The Ministry of Industry necessitates all cooking oil producers to register through the National Industrial Information System (SIINas). The ministry also emphasizes that industrial companies that do not register will be subject to sanctions.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Calls on G20 to Harmonize Global Travel Health Protocols

Indonesia Calls on G20 to Harmonize Global Travel Health Protocols

English
health
Govt Allocates $5.5 Million for Kupang City Redesign

Govt Allocates $5.5 Million for Kupang City Redesign

English
east nusa tenggara
Indonesia Requires State Guidelines to Tackle Terrorism, Radicalism: MPR

Indonesia Requires State Guidelines to Tackle Terrorism, Radicalism: MPR

English
terrorism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Badan Pangan Nasional Jamin Sembako Cukup untuk Ramadan dan Idulfitri
Nasional

Badan Pangan Nasional Jamin Sembako Cukup untuk Ramadan dan Idulfitri

Kemenkeu: Penerapan Pajak Karbon Diundur Jadi Juli 2022
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu: Penerapan Pajak Karbon Diundur Jadi Juli 2022

Ikut 'Dikejar' Korban Investasi Bodong, Ini Penjelasan Indra Bekti
Hiburan

Ikut 'Dikejar' Korban Investasi Bodong, Ini Penjelasan Indra Bekti

Menlu Retno: Hati-Hati Kelola Kawasan Indo-Pasifik
Internasional

Menlu Retno: Hati-Hati Kelola Kawasan Indo-Pasifik

PBSI Tunjuk Flandy Limpele Jadi Pelatih Ganda Campuran
Olahraga

PBSI Tunjuk Flandy Limpele Jadi Pelatih Ganda Campuran

<i>Fresh Graduate</i> Perhatikan Hal Ini Agar Tak Salah Saat Teken Perjanjian Kerja
Pendidikan

Fresh Graduate Perhatikan Hal Ini Agar Tak Salah Saat Teken Perjanjian Kerja

Ternyata Ini Fungsi Knalpot Motor, Jangan Diabaikan
Otomotif

Ternyata Ini Fungsi Knalpot Motor, Jangan Diabaikan

Instagram Nantinya Bisa Balas Story via Pesan Suara
Teknologi

Instagram Nantinya Bisa Balas Story via Pesan Suara

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!