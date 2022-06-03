English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Greysia Polii (Photo: medcom.id/zam)
Greysia Polii (Photo: medcom.id/zam)

Greysia Polii Announces Her Retirement

English Greysia Polii badminton sports
Antara • 03 June 2022 19:07
Jakarta: National women's doubles badminton athlete Greysia Polii announced that she will officially retire from her sports career during a farewell event, specifically held before the final round of the 2022 Indonesia Masters on June 12.
 
The Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner will compete for one last time during the exhibition match specifically held by the Indonesia Masters organizer, she noted during the Greysia Polii: Testimonial Day held on Sunday.
 
"The idea of this event originally came from my coach Engh Hian and was approved by PBSI (Indonesian Badminton Association) and sponsors to hold the farewell event later," she noted during a press conference here on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I believe that this is a mark of appreciation by the PBSI and sponsors for their outstanding athlete. There are no other words that I can say apart from thank you," she remarked.
 
Polii's statement has placed her closer to the end of her career as Indonesia’s badminton athlete.
 
She managed to log a historical record of being the first Indonesian women's doubles player to have contributed an Olympics gold medal along with her partner, Apriyani Rahayu.
 
In addition, the decision to hang the racket also ends Polii's journey as an athlete in PBSI's National Traning Center (Pelatnas) after 19 years and shuttling between the women's doubles and mixed doubles categories.
 
She also thanked PBSI that had become her home for 19 years.
 
Moreover, this gratitude was not only directed toward the current managers but also the earlier managers that had helped her and other athletes in bringing out their best performance.
 
Meanwhile, PBSI's Executive Board (PP) Daily Head, Alex Tirta, also thanked Polii for her positive and historical contribution to Indonesia's badminton domain.
 
"I thank Greysia. She is our extraordinary athlete. Nineteen years are certainly not a short period of time for her to remain in badminton. She has made extraordinary efforts," he stated.
 
"Joy and sadness, rise and fall have all been experienced by Greysia," he stated.
 
Tirta deemed that throughout her time in Pelatnas in Cipayung, Polii had given her best performance and become an unforgettable part of the national badminton scene.
 
"While in PBSI, she was paired with various players, such as Kevin (Sanjaya Sukamuljo), Flandy Limpele, Vita Marisa, and then Apriyani in which she managed to bag the Olympics gold medal," he remarked.
 
"That dedication is what has made her who she is now," he added. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Formula E Race Broadcast in 150 Countries: Jakarta Governor

Formula E Race Broadcast in 150 Countries: Jakarta Governor

English
Formula E
Nearly 167.6 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 167.6 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Indonesia Records 372 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 372 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pendaftaran Program Praktisi Mengajar Masih Dibuka, Ini Persyaratannya
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Program Praktisi Mengajar Masih Dibuka, Ini Persyaratannya

Eks Wali Kota Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti Jadi Tersangka Suap Perizinan
Nasional

Eks Wali Kota Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti Jadi Tersangka Suap Perizinan

Kerangka Ekonomi Indo-Pasifik Diyakini Perkuat Kerja Sama Ekonomi AS dengan Indonesia
Ekonomi

Kerangka Ekonomi Indo-Pasifik Diyakini Perkuat Kerja Sama Ekonomi AS dengan Indonesia

Jadi Bridesmaid Pernikahan Maudy Ayunda, Begini Wanti-wanti Vidi Aldiano ke Jesse Choi
Hiburan

Jadi Bridesmaid Pernikahan Maudy Ayunda, Begini Wanti-wanti Vidi Aldiano ke Jesse Choi

100 Hari Invasi Rusia ke Ukraina, Eropa Bersiap Diri untuk Perang Gesekan
Internasional

100 Hari Invasi Rusia ke Ukraina, Eropa Bersiap Diri untuk Perang Gesekan

Spesifikasi Porsche Taycan Sebagai Safety Car Formula E
Otomotif

Spesifikasi Porsche Taycan Sebagai Safety Car Formula E

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia
Teknologi

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia

Rangkaian Jakarta E-Prix 2022 dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung di Metro TV
Olahraga

Rangkaian Jakarta E-Prix 2022 dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung di Metro TV

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!