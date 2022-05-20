English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Clinical trials will run according to plan. (Photo: medcom.id)
Clinical trials will run according to plan. (Photo: medcom.id)

Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine Heading for Phase 3 Clinical Trial

English covid-19 vaccine east java
Antara • 20 May 2022 19:44
Jakarta: Main researcher of the Merah Putih Vaccine clinical trial at Airlangga University, (Unair) Surabaya, Dr. Dominicus Husada, SpA(K) confirmed that the vaccine development process will reach phase three of the clinical trial in June 2022.
 
"Clinical trials will run according to plan. Currently, we are preparing for phase 3," Husada remarked while contacted by ANTARA on Friday.
 
Husada's side is preparing several aspects related to the clinical trial, including participants receiving vaccine injections, vaccines, researchers, budget, and the readiness of the hospitals responsible for the jabs.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Phase three clinical trials will study immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19 from a larger number of participants than the phase two. An estimated 3,500 participants will be involved in the phase 3 clinical trials and will be monitored for 6-12 months.
 
Husada said that his side had not collected 3,500 participants yet, so efforts were being made to reach that figure.
 
Meanwhile, the results of the phase 2 clinical trial studied the two aspects of safety and benefits. In terms of safety, the Merah Putih vaccine is proven safe, which has been proven throughout clinical trials.
 
Meanwhile, from the benefits aspect, Husada said that phase 2 clinical trials showed that immunity was created as expected in the vaccine recipients.
 
The Unair Merah Putih Vaccine was developed in collaboration with PT Biotis Pharmaceuticals Indonesia and the Regional General Hospital (RSUD) Dr Soetomo in Surabaya, East Java.
 
Phase 1 clinical trials of the attenuated or killed virus-based COVID-19 vaccine had begun since February 9, 2022, by injecting the vaccine to 90 people at the Dr Soetomo Hospital.
 
PT Biotis will be responsible for the parallel production of the Merah Putih Vaccine during the Phase 3 clinical trials by increasing the scale of production, including of commercialized vaccines.
 
If the entire second and third phase of the clinical trial proceeds well, the Merah Putih Vaccine will obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and be ready to be distributed to the public. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Car-Free Day Activities to Resume in Jakarta's 5 Regions

Car-Free Day Activities to Resume in Jakarta's 5 Regions

English
jakarta
Finance Minister Targets Indonesian Economy to Grow 5.3-5.9% in 2023

Finance Minister Targets Indonesian Economy to Grow 5.3-5.9% in 2023

English
finance
Indonesia Adds 250 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 250 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Narkoba, Hakim di Rangkasbitung Ditangkap
Nasional

Kasus Narkoba, Hakim di Rangkasbitung Ditangkap

Mendag Cabut Aturan Larangan Ekspor CPO
Ekonomi

Mendag Cabut Aturan Larangan Ekspor CPO

Voli Pantai Beregu Indonesia Sumbang Emas dan Perak SEA Games 2021
Olahraga

Voli Pantai Beregu Indonesia Sumbang Emas dan Perak SEA Games 2021

Presiden Ukraina Sebut Rusia Ubah Donbas Jadi 'Neraka'
Internasional

Presiden Ukraina Sebut Rusia Ubah Donbas Jadi 'Neraka'

Ova Emilia, Rektor Perempuan Pertama UGM yang Terpilih Lewat Pilrek
Pendidikan

Ova Emilia, Rektor Perempuan Pertama UGM yang Terpilih Lewat Pilrek

Toyota Bangun xEV Center Di Pabrik, Upaya Edukasi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Toyota Bangun xEV Center Di Pabrik, Upaya Edukasi Mobil Listrik

MLI Jawab Kabar Coki Pardede Sudah Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba
Hiburan

MLI Jawab Kabar Coki Pardede Sudah Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11
Teknologi

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!