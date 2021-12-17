Jokowi to Distribute Cash Assistance in Central Java, East Java

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo Friday left for Central Java and East Java provinces from Jakarta for a working visit.
According to a press release issued by the Press, Media and Infomation Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, the President, First Lady Ibu Iriana and the entourage departed from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base using a special ATR 72-600 aircraft at around 07.00 Western Indonesian Time (WIB).
Upon his arrival at Ngloram Airport of Blora regency, Central Java province, President Jokowi will inspect airport facilities and inaugurate the airport.
Subsequently, the President will head to Mulyorejo Market to distribute cash assistance for street vendors and stalls.
From the market, the Head of State is slated to distribute similar cash assistance at Merdeka Square of Ngawi regency, East Java province after performing Friday prayers.
During his visit to Ngawi regency, President Jokowi is also scheduled to inspect the facilities of Ngawi Big Market.
Also accompanying the President during his working visit was Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.