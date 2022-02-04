English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
Jokowi to Review Road Infrastructure in North Sumatra

Antara • 04 February 2022 15:50
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) headed to Karo District during his third day of working visit to North Sumatra on Friday.
 
The head of state took off aboard the Indonesian Air Force’s Super Puma helicopter from the Soewondo Air Base, Medan City, at around 8:35 a.m. local time, the Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau noted in a statement here on Friday.
 
Upon his arrival in Kutambelin Village, Liang Melas Datas, Karo District, the president and his entourage headed directly to Jeruk Village to observe the road infrastructure as well as to converse with the farmers.

The president thereafter continued his trip aboard the helicopter to Langkat District.
 
In the district, the president will inaugurate the Binjai-Stabat toll road at the Stabat toll gate, Stabat District.
 
Apart from inaugurating the toll road, President Jokowi will also disburse cash to the vendors at Kebun Lada Market, Binjai City.
 
After performing the Friday prayer at the mosque nearby in Binjai City, the president and his entourage will directly head to the Soewondo Air Base, Medan City, to depart aboard the Indonesia-1 aircraft to return to Jakarta.
 
Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, and North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi accompanied the president during his working visit.

 
(WAH)
