1,696 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

Jakarta: As many as 1,696 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to the COVID-19 Task Force.
"There are 1,696 migrant workers who are currently undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.
According to Aris, there are 756 males and 940 females at the apartment complex.
Meanwhile, some 2,946 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital decreased by 11 from 2,957.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.