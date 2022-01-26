English  
There are 756 males and 940 females at the apartment complex. (photo:medcom.id)
1,696 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English jakarta workers migrants
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 26 January 2022 16:30
Jakarta: As many as 1,696 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to the COVID-19 Task Force.
 
"There are 1,696 migrant workers who are currently undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.
 
According to Aris, there are 756 males and 940 females at the apartment complex.
 
Meanwhile, some 2,946 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital decreased by 11 from 2,957.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

 
(WAH)
FAO Welcomes $65 Million Contribution from ADB to Support Food Security in Afghanistan

English
afghanistan
Aid Ramped Up after Eruption, Tsunami in Tonga

English
Tonga
2,479 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English
jakarta
