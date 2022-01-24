Indonesians Cautioned against Entering Public Places without PeduliLindungi

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, advised the public to not enter public places that did not incorporate PeduliLindungi in their operations.
"The health minister will announce the names of malls, shops, and restaurants that do not use PeduliLindungi. Do not go there, as there will be a risk of (virus) transmission," Pandjaitan stated during an online press statement here on Monday.
The minister also attributed the relatively low number of cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Indonesia to the use of the PeduliLindungi application.
Akin to the benefits derived from the use of PeduliLindungi, the implementation of Covid Passes in France had also helped to boost vaccination rates in the country.
"In comparison, the death rate and daily care in France are lower with the Covid Passes than if they were not imposed. Hence, the government will continue to use, expedite, and enforce the usage of the PeduliLindungi application, especially in dealing with this Omicron variant," he affirmed.
The minister also noted that the government had consistently striven to make appropriate efforts within certain parameters while additionally using data to analyze and forecast what might happen in future.
The minister stated that current data from various countries reinforced the fact that the Omicron variant posed a less severe risk and mortality rate.
However, the variant possessed the ability to spread at a rapid pace, causing the number of daily cases to spike significantly, thereby having the potential to increase the number of hospitalizations in the near future and threatening to encumber the hospital care facility system.
"The key here is our discipline. Without discipline, we will become victims of our indiscipline," he emphasized.