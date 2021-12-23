Mount Semeru Eruption Death Toll Rises to 51

Jakarta: The death toll from the eruption of Mount Semeru, Lumajang, East Java, increased by 1 to 51, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has said.
"The latest dead victim was a resident who was previously treated for burn injuries," BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
"In addition, the Command Post recorded that 5 body parts were found in affected areas," the BNPB official stated.
Meanwhile, the number of displaced people reaches 10,395 people. They are spread across 410 evacuation sites.
Mount Semeru, which is the tallest mountain in Java and one of the most active volcanoes in the country, erupted on December 4, forcing local residents to flee their homes.
According to the authorities, the ash cloud from the eruption has caused damaged to settlements, education facilities, and other public facilities and infrastructure.