English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Australia and Indonesia are strong partners on law enforcement and security matters.
Australia and Indonesia are strong partners on law enforcement and security matters.

Indonesia, Australia Enhance Cooperation on Security Matters

English security Australia terrorism
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 December 2021 14:01
Jakarta: ??The 8th Australia-Indonesia Ministerial Council Meeting on Law and Security (MCM) occurred on Thursday, co-chaired by Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews and Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD.
 
At the 8th MCM, held in Jakarta, Ministers discussed several shared priorities, including countering terrorism and violent extremism, and enhancing maritime and cyber security.
 
Minister Andrews said Australia and Indonesia enjoyed an excellent relationship and were strong partners on law enforcement and security matters.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Our collaboration to keep citizens safe and secure and to protect their long-term economic prosperity, reflects our mutual commitment to justice and the rule-of-law," Minister Andrews said in a press release on Thursday.
 
"Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was fantastic to meet today in person to discuss the good progress we have made since our last Ministerial Council. Today’s meeting reinforced the close understanding that exists between our two countries and has identified opportunities for further close collaboration on a range of important issues," she added.
 
Minister Mahfud expressed his confidence that the bilateral dialogue on law and security issues would further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.
 
"This discussion shows the strong desire of the two friendly countries to work together to overcome common challenges in the field of law and security. We reaffirm our commitment to cooperate and collaborate on range of issues," he stated.
 
At the meeting, Minister Andrews expressed her gratitude to Minister Mahfud for allowing Australia to host the meeting in Indonesia and extended an invitation to host Indonesia in Australia in 2022 to co-chair the next MCM.
 
The MCM is an annual forum that brings the Australian Minister for Home Affairs and Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs together to discuss and enhance cooperation between the two neighbours on important shared priorities.
 
?
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Japan Donates $28.95 Million Aid for Refugees in Syria, Neighboring Countries

Japan Donates $28.95 Million Aid for Refugees in Syria, Neighboring Countries

English
Japan
ADB, ECOM Cooperate to Support Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers

ADB, ECOM Cooperate to Support Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers

English
agriculture
UN, Partners Call for $107 Million to Provide Aid to 530,000 Typhoon-Affected People in Philippines

UN, Partners Call for $107 Million to Provide Aid to 530,000 Typhoon-Affected People in Philippines

English
philippines
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BI Kirim Sinyal Suku Bunga Acuan Tetap 3,5% sampai Tahun Depan
Ekonomi

BI Kirim Sinyal Suku Bunga Acuan Tetap 3,5% sampai Tahun Depan

DPR Segera Menindaklanjuti Supres Revisi UU ITE
Nasional

DPR Segera Menindaklanjuti Supres Revisi UU ITE

Kaleidoskop 2021: Akhir Cerita Messi di Barcelona (2-habis)
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop 2021: Akhir Cerita Messi di Barcelona (2-habis)

Rumah Sakit di AS Bersiap Hadapi Kemungkinan Terburuk dari Varian Omicron
Internasional

Rumah Sakit di AS Bersiap Hadapi Kemungkinan Terburuk dari Varian Omicron

Rencana Pemerintah Stop Mobil Konvensional, Toyota: Terpenting Emisinya
Otomotif

Rencana Pemerintah Stop Mobil Konvensional, Toyota: Terpenting Emisinya

Ingat! Hari Ini Terakhir Ajukan Sanggah Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2
Pendidikan

Ingat! Hari Ini Terakhir Ajukan Sanggah Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2

WhatsApp Uji Fitur Hapus Pesan di Grup oleh Admin
Teknologi

WhatsApp Uji Fitur Hapus Pesan di Grup oleh Admin

Dihujat karena Syuting di Posko Pengungsi Semeru, Bintang Sinetron TMTM Minta Maaf
Hiburan

Dihujat karena Syuting di Posko Pengungsi Semeru, Bintang Sinetron TMTM Minta Maaf

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021
Properti

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!