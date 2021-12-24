Indonesia, Australia Enhance Cooperation on Security Matters

Jakarta: ??The 8th Australia-Indonesia Ministerial Council Meeting on Law and Security (MCM) occurred on Thursday, co-chaired by Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews and Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD.
At the 8th MCM, held in Jakarta, Ministers discussed several shared priorities, including countering terrorism and violent extremism, and enhancing maritime and cyber security.
Minister Andrews said Australia and Indonesia enjoyed an excellent relationship and were strong partners on law enforcement and security matters.
"Our collaboration to keep citizens safe and secure and to protect their long-term economic prosperity, reflects our mutual commitment to justice and the rule-of-law," Minister Andrews said in a press release on Thursday.
"Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was fantastic to meet today in person to discuss the good progress we have made since our last Ministerial Council. Today’s meeting reinforced the close understanding that exists between our two countries and has identified opportunities for further close collaboration on a range of important issues," she added.
Minister Mahfud expressed his confidence that the bilateral dialogue on law and security issues would further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.
"This discussion shows the strong desire of the two friendly countries to work together to overcome common challenges in the field of law and security. We reaffirm our commitment to cooperate and collaborate on range of issues," he stated.
At the meeting, Minister Andrews expressed her gratitude to Minister Mahfud for allowing Australia to host the meeting in Indonesia and extended an invitation to host Indonesia in Australia in 2022 to co-chair the next MCM.
The MCM is an annual forum that brings the Australian Minister for Home Affairs and Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs together to discuss and enhance cooperation between the two neighbours on important shared priorities.
