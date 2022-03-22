English  
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Transition to Endemic Phase Will Accelerate Economic Recovery in Indonesia: Kadin

English Kadin covid-19 pandemic MSMEs
Antara • 22 March 2022 14:08
Jakarta: Deputy chairwoman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), Shinta Kamdani, has expressed optimism that a successful transition from the pandemic to endemic phase will accelerate domestic economic recovery.
 
The economic recovery acceleration would occur because, during the transition period, people would begin to prepare to live with COVID-19 so that economic activities can continue to run.
 
"Economic acceleration in Indonesia can run well and be achieved through the successful transition from pandemic to endemic," Kamdani said during the DBS Asian Insights Conference 2022 here on Monday, according to a written statement issued the same day.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted restrictions on people's mobility, resulting in a decline in the domestic economy, she noted. However, currently, economic indicators have begun to recover, such as the manufacturing industry, which has started to increase and expand.
 
"Each industry will recover at a different pace, but there will be improvement little by little and (they will) gradually recover," Kamdani said.
 
She noted that several industries were severely affected by the pandemic, specifically in the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. MSMEs are the heart of the economy because as many as 95 percent of business actors in Indonesia are MSME actors.
 
To this end, she affirmed that Kadin and the government have continued to prioritize the recovery of MSMEs to support the acceleration of economic recovery.
 
"Currently, the government and Kadin are focusing on developing MSMEs so that they can expand to become more competitive in the global market by using an integrated approach with an emphasis on partnerships with MSMEs," she informed.
 
The Kadin deputy chairwoman said she hoped that the relaxation of investment provisions in the Job Creation Law would accelerate the recovery of the domestic economy, especially for the MSME industry.
 
"Because this policy can attract investors to Indonesia which will later open up greater opportunities for economic players to accelerate their business (growth), and help stimulate the national economy," she remarked.
 
(WAH)
