Timika: The bodies of eight telecommunication workers who were shot dead by a Papuan separatist group were taken to the Mimika Regional Hospital, Mimika district, Papua province, on Monday for identification and post-mortem examination.
"The evacuation process of the bodies went smoothly and safely without any weather or security disturbances," head of operations of the Peace Cartenz Task Force, Senior Commissioner Muhammad Firman, informed here on Monday.
The evacuation was carried out by nine personnel from the Mobile Brigade Corps of the task force, he said.
They left for Puncak district, Papua province around 7:30 a.m. Eastern Indonesian Standard Time (WIT) on four helicopters to evacuate the bodies, he added.
The eight bodies were transported on the helicopters to Bilogai Sugapa Airport, Sugapa sub-district, Intan Jaya district before being taken to Timika Mozes Kilangin Airport on a Twin Otter airplane, Firman said.
Upon arrival, the bodies were promptly sent to the Mimika Regional Hospital medical team for post-mortem identification and examination, he added.
He confirmed that the employees of PT Palapa Timur Telematika (PTT) were shot by separatists at their camp in Puncak district, Papua province around 3 a.m. WIT on March 2, 2022.
The workers were at the location to repair a base transceiver station (BTS) for the government’s East Palapa Ring Telecommunication Project.
"However, we do not know the condition of the bodies in detail. The medical team of Mimika Regional Hospital will examine them first" Firman stated.
After the identification and post-mortem are completed, the eight bodies will be kept for one night at the Mimika Resort Police Headquarters, he informed.
Earlier, the lone survivor of the attack, Nelson Sarira, was evacuated by a joint police and military team on March 5, 2022. The process took about two hours.
Sarira was immediately taken to the Mimika Resort Police Headquarters for further medical treatment. He said that he managed to escape and hide when the attack occurred.