Jakarta to Impose Micro-Lockdowns to Stem COVID-19 Spread: Deputy Governor

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government has said it will impose micro-lockdowns based on data on the transmission of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, in the capital.
"It could be a local lockdown in certain places. We will follow up again; we will see the situation according to the facts and available data," deputy governor of Jakarta, Ahmad Riza Patria, said here on Monday.
He did not provide further details on the criteria that will be applied for implementing the micro-scale restrictions, but they are expected to be similar to the restrictions imposed earlier.
Patria also urged people to continue to follow the health protocols and limit venturing outside the home, except for work and school.
"Remain cautious. The best place is home, to stay within. There is no need to leave the house, especially for people over 60 years old, children under 9 years old. We ask them to stay at home," he said.
According to the Jakarta provincial government, as of January 9, 2022, the total number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment and isolation in the capital had reached 1,885. Of the total patients, 1,415, or 75.1 percent, had traveled overseas, and the remaining 470 had no travel history.
Of the active cases, 407 were positive for the Omicron variant. Of the Omicron patients, 350 or 86 percent had traveled overseas, while 57 contracted the virus locally.
Currently, Jakarta has imposed Level 2 community activity restrictions, which include a cap of 50 percent on office attendance for workers in the non-essential sector.
The essential sector is operating at a capacity of 50–75 percent and the critical sector at 100-percent capacity.
Supermarkets, hypermarkets, traditional markets, and grocery stores have been allowed to operate until 9 p.m. local time with visitor capacity capped at 75 percent.
Restaurants and cafés in open locations and malls have been allowed to remain open until 9 p.m. local time with capacity limited to 50 percent.
Restaurants and cafés running at night have been allowed to operate at 50-percent capacity from 6 p.m. till midnight.
Malls, shopping centers, and trade centers have been allowed to remain open until 9 p.m. WIB at 50-percent capacity.
Meanwhile, public facilities, such as public areas, public parks, and public tourist attractions, have been allowed to operate with a capacity of 25 percent.