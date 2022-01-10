Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today said that the Indonesian government is committed to improving people's living standards amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.
"The pandemic must not stop our efforts to improve people's living standards," he said while virtually delivering his remarks at the 49th Anniversary of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) from the State Palace on Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The President also conveyed the government's commitment to improving Indonesia's human development index.
"Thank God our human capital index has also increased quite well," he said.
Furthermore, the President explained, in order to create superior Indonesian human resources, the government continues to increase efforts to tackle stunting.
"The problem of stunting is a big challenge for our human resources," he said.
In addition, the government also continues to guarantee access to education, especially for the poor.