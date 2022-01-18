Jokowi Distributes Cash Assistance to Street Vendors, Small Stall Owners in Bandung

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Monday, visited Sederhana Market in Bandung city, West Java province.
According to the Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, President Jokowi distributed cash assistance to street vendors and small stall owners at the market.
The cash assistance amounting to Rp1.2 million for every vendor is expected to be an additional capital for their businesses that are affected by COVID-19 pandemic.
All vendors seemed to be happy and expressed their enthusiasm welcoming the President.
"Alhamdulillah, this market is visited by Mr. President and [I also] receive additional capital [for my business]," said Ade Siti Sarah, a chicken meat seller, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
After a 30-minute visit at Sederhana Market, President Jokowi headed to Purwakarta regency to inspect the construction of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway (KCJB).
Joining the President during his visit to Sederhana Market were Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil, and Regional Secretary of Bandung City Ema Sumarna.