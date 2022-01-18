English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

Jokowi Distributes Cash Assistance to Street Vendors, Small Stall Owners in Bandung

English bandung president joko widodo west java
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 January 2022 10:56
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Monday, visited Sederhana Market in Bandung city, West Java province.
 
According to the Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, President Jokowi distributed cash assistance to street vendors and small stall owners at the market. 
 
The cash assistance amounting to Rp1.2 million for every vendor is expected to be an additional capital for their businesses that are affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


All vendors seemed to be happy and expressed their enthusiasm welcoming the President.
 
"Alhamdulillah, this market is visited by Mr. President and [I also] receive additional capital [for my business]," said Ade Siti Sarah, a chicken meat seller, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
After a 30-minute visit at Sederhana Market, President Jokowi headed to Purwakarta regency to inspect the construction of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway (KCJB).
 
Joining the President during his visit to Sederhana Market were Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil, and Regional Secretary of Bandung City Ema Sumarna.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 120 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 120 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Govt Continues to Improve Health Services in Papua

Govt Continues to Improve Health Services in Papua

English
Papua
Investment Ministry Helping Indonesian Students to Become Entrepreneurs

Investment Ministry Helping Indonesian Students to Become Entrepreneurs

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Siap-siap, Tarif Listrik Nonsubsidi Naik Selama 6 Bulan
Ekonomi

Siap-siap, Tarif Listrik Nonsubsidi Naik Selama 6 Bulan

Produksi Alat Pendeteksi Awal Omicron Rampung Akhir Januari
Nasional

Produksi Alat Pendeteksi Awal Omicron Rampung Akhir Januari

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 27 Pemain Jelang Laga Persahabatan Akhir Januari
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 27 Pemain Jelang Laga Persahabatan Akhir Januari

Justin Bieber Kolabs dengan Vespa, Mau Jadi Apa Nih?
Otomotif

Justin Bieber Kolabs dengan Vespa, Mau Jadi Apa Nih?

Abu Vulkanik Hambat Pengiriman Bantuan ke Tonga
Internasional

Abu Vulkanik Hambat Pengiriman Bantuan ke Tonga

Luna Maya Lakukan Pembekuan Sel Telur, Ini Alasannya
Hiburan

Luna Maya Lakukan Pembekuan Sel Telur, Ini Alasannya

15 Pertanyaan yang Sering Muncul Dalam Wawancara Beasiswa
Pendidikan

15 Pertanyaan yang Sering Muncul Dalam Wawancara Beasiswa

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop
Teknologi

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!