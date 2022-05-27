English  
Covid-19 Task Force Spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)
Covid-19 Task Force Spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)

Indonesia's COVID-19 Cases under Control after Long Holiday Period

English covid-19 covid-19 cases eid al-fitr
Antara • 27 May 2022 21:52
Jakarta: Government spokesperson for COVID-19 Handling Wiku Adisasmito highlighted that the increase in the number of national positive cases was under control after the 2022 Eid al-Fitr holiday period that caused high community mobility.
 
The spokesperson conveyed the information according to the data from the Task Force for COVID-19 Handling as of May 22, 2022.
 
"The (number of) national positive cases had decreased again. Three weeks ago, the number of cases -- which was initially around 1,300 cases -- slightly increased to 2,300 cases. Meanwhile, last week, the number decreased again to about 1,500 cases," he remarked at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC), Badung District, Bali Province, on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


It was a good achievement that had to be maintained on account of the fact that during the earlier long holiday periods in 2020 and 2021, Indonesia had always experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases, he pointed out.
 
As of May 15, 2022, an increase in weekly cases was recorded in 24 provinces.
 
Meanwhile, as of May 22, 2022, the number of cases had surged in only 10 provinces: Maluku, Lampung, East Nusa Tenggara, Central Sulawesi, Riau Islands, Central Java, Aceh, Bengkulu, West Nusa Tenggara, and Gorontalo.
 
"However, the increase in the number of cases in these provinces was small -- in the range of one to 11 cases in one week. Thus, it is a positive signal for the implementation of the 7th Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) this week," the spokesperson remarked.
 
Earlier, Head of the COVID-19 Task Force Suharyanto reported on May 26, 2022, that three participants of the 7th Session of the GPDRR from Indonesia and 12 delegates from abroad had tested positive for COVID-19.
 
The participants were not allowed to enter the venue of the event, and they immediately underwent quarantine at their hotel.
 
According to the official site of the task force, there were additional 246 COVID-19 cases on May 26, 2022. 

 
(WAH)
